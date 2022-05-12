2022 Mazda MX-30 Features Improved Charging Performance

How many examples of the MX-30 have you spotted in Europe last year? Chances are one - or better said none - because Mazda sold merely 12,249 examples of the zero-emission crossover in the EU and UK.
Tesla, on the other hand, sold 140,868 units of the Model 3. In light of this abysmal result, Mazda is much obliged to confirm a few upgrades. The one that matters the most is DC charging, improved from 40 to 50 kW, thus reducing the charging time to 26 minutes from 20- to 80-percent charge.
The sound pumped into the cabin under acceleration has been improved as well. More specifically, the frequency has been optimized to align the sound with the wind and road noise. Interior and exterior color schemes have been updated as well. The thing is, what do you actually get for your money?
Being electric, it’s pretty much imperative to highlight the battery capacity and WLTP combined range. 200 kilometers (124 miles) from 35.5 kWh isn’t a lot, and that’s arguably the biggest issue with the Mazda MX-30.
Over in Germany and Europe, the most basic of trim levels is the Prime-Line with a hyphen between these words. 18-inch alloys open the list of standard features, along with a black-painted grille and side mirrors. Offered in two shades of white, two shades of gray, and black, the MX-30 Prime-Line further boasts LED headlights, a reversing camera, cruise control with intelligent speed assist, navigation, and a head-up display.
Priced at 35,990 euros or 28,550 pounds sterling, sums that convert to $37,365 and $34,860 at current exchange rates, the Prime-Line is one-upped by the Exclusive-Line that promises to be the biggest seller of the lineup. Its highlights include nicer wheels, power seats, lumbar support adjustment, smart keyless entry, as well as the option of a three-tone exterior design.
The range-topping Makoto features three interior themes, a wiper de-icer, a power and tilt sunroof, a heated steering wheel, dark cork trim on the center console and door grips, and a Bose 12-speaker premium audio system.
“Part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to efficient vehicles, our first pure electric car is a milestone moment for the brand and a landmark moment for our dealers and customers here in the United Kingdom,” declared Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda Motors UK.
