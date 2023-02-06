Iconic R34 Skyline GT-R Meets a Proud, All-New R36 Nissan GT-R Heir, in a Dream

As far as proper sports cars go, there is nothing more JDM appropriate than a Mazda MX-5 roadster, Toyota Supra coupe, or Nissan GT-R grand tourer, right? Especially if you want to be easily recognized.
Sure, there are many more models (Honda S2000, Toyota MR2, Nissan Z easily spring to mind) that can probably fall into the icon category within diehard fan ranks. But as far as the general public is concerned, we should not go deep into a proverbially dense forest – the edge of the woods might suffice. Besides, their level of recognition is simply off the charts, and no one will swing and miss when trying to pocket one of these nameplates.
Alas, if we had to settle on just one hot commodity, that probably would be the R35 Nissan GT-R. After all, the 2024 model year just got thoroughly updated (visually and as far as collectability levels are concerned, not necessarily technically) with refreshed aerodynamic bits and pieces, the return of the T-Spec limited edition as the middle-ground trim option, plus some iconic paints to make ardent fans blush with emotion and desire. But was that enough?
Probably not, since the Japanese automaker kept the mechanicals just the same, complete with 565 hp and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) from the 3.8-liter VR38DETT V6 mill, AWD, plus just a six-speed dual-clutch sequential transaxle transmission when everyone else is doing 8,9, or even ten gears in the quest for comfort and better mileage or efficiency. Anyway, that certainly opened the door to many ideas – and some folks even decided to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush since we are going to be talking about the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Some pixel masters quickly decided the R35 just needed some tuning love, others wanted to see it adopting novel body styles (convertible or Shooting Brake anyone?), and a few even decided that piggybacking the 2023 Nissan Z on the same design ideas would be a good thing. But the vast majority, of course, simply thought they really had enough of the R35, and it was about time everyone moved on to a fresh R36 interpretation and beyond – even if only in a parallel universe of feisty CGIs.
The latest to adopt the stance is also Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, who has decided not just to imagine the potential arrival of an R36 GT-R Nismo but also to put together the past and the future of the GT-R lineage - according to his digital vision. And what better way to blend legends and legacy than to stage a virtual meeting between his dream-like R36 and the iconic R34 Nissan GT-R? Besides, it is not just the R36 that looks different from the norm, but also the 1999 to 2002 fifth-generation Skyline GT-R that adopts a slammed and widebody plus an aero-packed stance!
Alas, if we had to settle on just one hot commodity, that probably would be the R35 Nissan GT-R. After all, the 2024 model year just got thoroughly updated (visually and as far as collectability levels are concerned, not necessarily technically) with refreshed aerodynamic bits and pieces, the return of the T-Spec limited edition as the middle-ground trim option, plus some iconic paints to make ardent fans blush with emotion and desire. But was that enough?
Probably not, since the Japanese automaker kept the mechanicals just the same, complete with 565 hp and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) from the 3.8-liter VR38DETT V6 mill, AWD, plus just a six-speed dual-clutch sequential transaxle transmission when everyone else is doing 8,9, or even ten gears in the quest for comfort and better mileage or efficiency. Anyway, that certainly opened the door to many ideas – and some folks even decided to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush since we are going to be talking about the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Some pixel masters quickly decided the R35 just needed some tuning love, others wanted to see it adopting novel body styles (convertible or Shooting Brake anyone?), and a few even decided that piggybacking the 2023 Nissan Z on the same design ideas would be a good thing. But the vast majority, of course, simply thought they really had enough of the R35, and it was about time everyone moved on to a fresh R36 interpretation and beyond – even if only in a parallel universe of feisty CGIs.
The latest to adopt the stance is also Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, who has decided not just to imagine the potential arrival of an R36 GT-R Nismo but also to put together the past and the future of the GT-R lineage - according to his digital vision. And what better way to blend legends and legacy than to stage a virtual meeting between his dream-like R36 and the iconic R34 Nissan GT-R? Besides, it is not just the R36 that looks different from the norm, but also the 1999 to 2002 fifth-generation Skyline GT-R that adopts a slammed and widebody plus an aero-packed stance!