2023 Lexus RZ U.S. Pricing Announced, See How It Stacks Up Against the Tesla Model Y

There’s no official press release for this one, but a quick look on the official website reveals that the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e comes in two trim levels, the Premiumand the Luxury AWD. Pricing for the former starts at $59,650, which makes it $4,660 more expensive than the Tesla Model Y Long Range, otherwise offered from $54,990. For the better-equipped variant, you will have to fork out at least $65,150, before destination, dealer fees, and options.Some of the key features of the RZ 450e Premium AWD include the panoramic glass roof, 14-inch touchscreen display, single-color ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, NuLuxe interior trim, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, heated steering wheel, and SmarAccess keycard. The RZ 450e Luxury AWD adds multi-color ambient lighting, Ultrasuede and Tsuyasumi interior trim, heated rear outboard seats, acoustic front and rear side glass, and a few other bits and bobs, thus justifying the premium over the entry-level grade.Both of them ride on 20-inch wheels, albeit with different designs, and pack stuff such as Bluetooth and USB smartphone connectivity, wireless charging pad, Wi-Fi, Drive Connect Trial, Lexus app, Sirius XM with three-month Platinum Plan trial subscription, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, active sound control, and panoramic view monitor. The Mark Levinson premium audio is reserved for the top-of-the-line trim level, as are the 10-inch head-up display, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross-Traffic Alert.The Lexus RZ 450e supports DC fast charging, and comes with AC Level 2 home or public charging compatibility, Level 1 charging cable for 120-volt outlets, and a 7-on-board charger. A total system output of 309 hp (313 ps/230) and 321 lb-ft (435 Nm) of torque is available via the dual electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear. This enables the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in an estimated 5.0 seconds, and a top speed capped at 100 mph (160 kph).With the 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack fully charged, the RZ, which shares its underpinnings with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, has a total driving range of up to 220 miles (354 km), albeit with 18-inch wheels. With the 20-inch wheels mentioned above, the autonomy drops to 196 miles (315 km). By comparison, the Tesla Model Y Long Range has a driving range rated at 330 miles (531 km), takes 4.8 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill, and tops out at 135 mph (217 kph).