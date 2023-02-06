2023 Lexus RZ U.S. Pricing Announced, See How It Stacks Up Against the Tesla Model Y

Lexus is getting ready to take on the electric crossover establishment with the RZ. Unveiled last year as a battery-electric proposal with a yoke-style steering wheel, it goes against the likes of the Tesla Model Y, and the Japanese company recently announced how much it costs in the United States.
There’s no official press release for this one, but a quick look on the official website reveals that the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e comes in two trim levels, the Premium AWD and the Luxury AWD. Pricing for the former starts at $59,650, which makes it $4,660 more expensive than the Tesla Model Y Long Range, otherwise offered from $54,990. For the better-equipped variant, you will have to fork out at least $65,150, before destination, dealer fees, and options.
Some of the key features of the RZ 450e Premium AWD include the panoramic glass roof, 14-inch touchscreen display, single-color ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, NuLuxe interior trim, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, heated steering wheel, and SmarAccess keycard. The RZ 450e Luxury AWD adds multi-color ambient lighting, Ultrasuede and Tsuyasumi interior trim, heated rear outboard seats, acoustic front and rear side glass, and a few other bits and bobs, thus justifying the premium over the entry-level grade.
Both of them ride on 20-inch wheels, albeit with different designs, and pack stuff such as Bluetooth and USB smartphone connectivity, wireless charging pad, Wi-Fi, Drive Connect Trial, Lexus app, Sirius XM with three-month Platinum Plan trial subscription, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, active sound control, and panoramic view monitor. The Mark Levinson premium audio is reserved for the top-of-the-line trim level, as are the 10-inch head-up display, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross-Traffic Alert.
The Lexus RZ 450e supports DC fast charging, and comes with AC Level 2 home or public charging compatibility, Level 1 charging cable for 120-volt outlets, and a 7-kWh on-board charger. A total system output of 309 hp (313 ps/230 kW) and 321 lb-ft (435 Nm) of torque is available via the dual electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear. This enables the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in an estimated 5.0 seconds, and a top speed capped at 100 mph (160 kph).
With the 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack fully charged, the RZ, which shares its underpinnings with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, has a total driving range of up to 220 miles (354 km), albeit with 18-inch wheels. With the 20-inch wheels mentioned above, the autonomy drops to 196 miles (315 km). By comparison, the Tesla Model Y Long Range has a driving range rated at 330 miles (531 km), takes 4.8 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill, and tops out at 135 mph (217 kph).
