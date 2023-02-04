1998 Toyota Skyline GT-R 2JZ Sounds Like a CGI Mashup Stolen From a JDM Haven

Even if you are not a major fan of JDM vehicles, surely the Toyota 2JZ and Nissan Skyline GT-R monikers do not sound strange to any regular automotive enthusiast.
This is because the former is an engine family consisting of a large series of inline-six automobile mills that were produced as replacements for the M-series in 2.5L and 3.0-liter 24-valve DOHC configurations. They were broadly separated into the 1JZ (GE, GTE, FSE) and 2JZ (GE, GTE, FSE) chapters and had various applications within the Toyota Motor Corporation ranks.
Most notably, they were used under the hood of the iconic Toyota Supra sports car. But since they are powerful, trusty, and reliable, they can also be found under various other brands thanks to intrepid engine swaps. As for the Skyline GT-R, the sports/grand tourer was born in 1969 and had no less than five generations under its belt before passing the baton to the long-running R35 Nissan GT-R.
The most famous Skyline GT-Rs are not the early ‘Hakosuka’ or ‘Kenmeri’ generations, of course, but rather the R32, R33, and R34 iterations along with their RB-series engines. Sure enough, modern fans of the vintage series might only have eyes for the Fast & Furious-famous R34, but that does not mean the other iterations do not warrant the same amount of enthusiast love.
Well, sometimes, certain folks might be a little more enthusiastic than diehard fans would like to be. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. Albeit, luckily for traditionalists, it does not come from the real world but rather the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. So, no GT-Rs were actually harmed in the making of this CGI mashup, rest assured. Thus, meet Lucas Matias, the CGI designer from Campinas, Brazil better known as crxw._ on social media, who has a grainy idea from the late 1990s, and it is surely an outrageous one, given its name of ‘1998 Toyota Skyline GT-R 2JZ.’
As far as we can tell, the mélange is not necessarily an unnatural one, as the Nissan model kept most of its facial characteristics. Unfortunately, the rear was not presented in any of the social media POVs, so we must work without it. The rest, on the other hand, would make any Nissan or Toyota modification fan utterly proud of the mix between Supra and Skyline GT-R. Especially since all of it was interspersed with a thoroughly slammed stance and the widebody aerodynamic kit is infused with lots of exposed carbon fiber.
Last, but not least, it is pretty clear the RB engine was ditched in favor of a 2JZ mill – but which one? Hopefully, that would be something of the 2JZ-GTE variety, so that we could start with 276 hp and build a bonkers twin-turbo swap from that… Oh wait, this is all wishful thinking, I forgot!
