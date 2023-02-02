Render: Dodge Challenger Hellcat on 32s With Bart Simpson Wrap Is the Definition of OTT

The muscle car as we know it is slowly but surely coming to an end, at least when it comes to Dodge, because Ford has an all-new Mustang out, and it retains the V8 firepower. As a result, petrolheads should make the best of Challengers while they still can, and putting them on oversized alloys and giving them trippy wraps doesn’t do justice to what is still a potent and very popular ride.
Before throwing rocks at the pictured Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, you may want to re-read the first word in the title. That’s right, fortunately for everyone involved, and those who have to look at images of it, this example isn’t real. The pixel manipulating process was quite intricate, and sadly, the result is the opposite of eye-catching.
Signed by 412donklife and shared on Instagram recently, this virtual take on Dodge’s muscle car portrays it with 32-inch wheels. Sporting a bi-tone look, with gold and black, they have a five-spoke design and had to be wrapped in ultra-tin tires in order to minimize the digital cutting into the front and rear fenders. As anyone who knows a thing or two about cars can tell you, such a modification would ruin the entire driving experience and would also leave its mark on the turning radius.
As for that trippy wrap, which kind of looks like graffiti, it has a Bart Simpson theme, and it is a multi-color proposal that mixes many hues. The application is not bad at all, but the blue and purple shades that still occupy a good chunk of the exterior and the pink racing stripes are on the OTT side. This Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat also sports a big sunroof, and privacy windows all around. The daytime running lights are now pink, and so is the supercharger attached to the sonorous HEMI V8 that gives it that distinctive whine.
If you must know, the Challenger SRT Hellcat is still listed on Dodge’s official U.S. website, with an MSRP of $70,835. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is rated at 717 hp (717 ps/527 kW) and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque. The Widebody variant, with its exterior enhancements, uses the same version of the engine and starts at $77,535, before destination and handling.
Further up the chart, we find the Redeye, which bumps the output and torque to 797 hp (808 ps/595 kW) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), carrying a starting price of $79,440. For the Widebody variant of the Redeye, you are looking at a minimum of $85,745. Boasting no less than 807 hp (819 ps/602 kW) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) from the HEMI V8, and with an MSRP of $86,835 attached to it, the SRT Jailbreak is next in line in the Challenger lineup. The top dog in Dodge’s muscle car stable is the SRT Super Stock, which has identical output and thrust to the Jailbreak and kicks off at $88,745.
