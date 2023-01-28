New 2024 Ford Mustang Burns Rubber Without Bending Any Curbs, Has the Curse Been Lifted?

A drifting or powersliding Ford Mustang has countless nicknames due to its catastrophic behavior, most of which cannot be replicated here, as everyone’s favorite search engine might penalize us. However, the new generation, which is bound to hit showrooms later this year, might just change that.
Sure, this is pure assumption, until future owners prove otherwise, but in the meantime, the S650 generation of the Dearborn company’s muscle car was filmed burning rubber. Mind you, there were many obstacles in sight, including a big pole in the middle of what seems to be an empty parking lot, somewhere in the U.S. of A., but even so, it managed to stay away from them and keep that pretty-looking body intact – as long as the camera kept rolling anyway.
So, does that mean that the curse has been lifted? Only time will answer this question, but we’ve got to admit that the all-new Ford Mustang looks like a very fun-to-drive car. Hopefully, it will be at least as exciting to throw around corners as one of its biggest rivals in the segment, the Chevrolet Camaro, which often tends to behave more like a sports car than a pure-bred muscly model. Also, the 2024 Mustang’s cornering abilities should improve as time passes by, and the Blue Oval starts rolling out various special models, with the obvious emphasis on chassis revisions.
Meanwhile, you will have to wait a few more months to get your hands on the brand-new Mustang, if you plan on buying one that is. The model is scheduled to go on sale this summer nationwide, and it promises to be better overall than its ultra-popular predecessor. Base models will continue to be offered with a 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which may sound identical to the current EcoBoost, but Ford says that it was designed new from the ground up.
It is rated at 315 hp (319 ps/235 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque, and if you want more power, then you will have to upgrade to the GT. This one uses the fourth-gen Coyote V8, a 5.0-liter mill with upgraded parts that kicks out 480 hp (487 ps/358 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm). The active-valve performance exhaust system, which is available as an option, will increase those numbers to 486 hp (493 ps/363 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm).
Building on the same lump as the GT, albeit featuring additional upgrades, and boasting a 7,500 redline, the Dark Horse packs the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever fitted to a non-Shelby Mustang, the carmaker claims. It is good for 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm) of torque. Depending on the unit, customers will be able to pair the engines to a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission.
So, does that mean that the curse has been lifted? Only time will answer this question, but we’ve got to admit that the all-new Ford Mustang looks like a very fun-to-drive car. Hopefully, it will be at least as exciting to throw around corners as one of its biggest rivals in the segment, the Chevrolet Camaro, which often tends to behave more like a sports car than a pure-bred muscly model. Also, the 2024 Mustang’s cornering abilities should improve as time passes by, and the Blue Oval starts rolling out various special models, with the obvious emphasis on chassis revisions.
Meanwhile, you will have to wait a few more months to get your hands on the brand-new Mustang, if you plan on buying one that is. The model is scheduled to go on sale this summer nationwide, and it promises to be better overall than its ultra-popular predecessor. Base models will continue to be offered with a 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which may sound identical to the current EcoBoost, but Ford says that it was designed new from the ground up.
It is rated at 315 hp (319 ps/235 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque, and if you want more power, then you will have to upgrade to the GT. This one uses the fourth-gen Coyote V8, a 5.0-liter mill with upgraded parts that kicks out 480 hp (487 ps/358 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm). The active-valve performance exhaust system, which is available as an option, will increase those numbers to 486 hp (493 ps/363 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm).
Building on the same lump as the GT, albeit featuring additional upgrades, and boasting a 7,500 redline, the Dark Horse packs the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever fitted to a non-Shelby Mustang, the carmaker claims. It is good for 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm) of torque. Depending on the unit, customers will be able to pair the engines to a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission.