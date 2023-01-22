Video: This Is What a Straight-Piped Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Sounds Like

Warning: headphone users should turn down the volume a bit, as this straight-piped Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat can give them tinnitus.
And with that off our chest, let’s move on to the actual car itself, which is a 2016 model, according to the person who filmed it, and it recently paid a visit to a shop to get a tweaked exhaust system. As we already told you, this is a straight-piped copy, which isn’t that common when it comes to the Challenger SRT Hellcat, so we reckoned you wanted to hear what it sounds like, and we hope we weren’t wrong, were we?
At only 3 minutes long, the video does not reveal the actual straight-piping process, but as you can imagine, it’s anything but rocket science. The modifications are visible, as the car was lifted on the elevator at the beginning, and it then touched the asphalt again, and fired up that beast on an engine to reveal its new exhaust note. And what a note it is, because it can wake up the entire neighborhood should the driver want to do that.
The best part about it, in this writer’s opinion anyway, is that it still has the factory exhaust tips mounted, and we hope it stays that way. The same goes for the rest of the exterior, which looks stock, and the red paint decorated by the black racing stripes. The black wheels appear to be the OEM offering, and the same goes pretty much for anything else as far as we can see. Still, we don’t think some police officers are going to appreciate the sound produced as a result of this mod, yet that is an issue that the person whose name is written on the dotted line will have to figure out on their own when the time comes.
We will end this story by reminding you that the ICE era is about to end when it comes to Dodge’s muscle car, because the future of the Challenger, if it retains this moniker that is, is all-electric. Enthusiasts will have to overcome the range anxiety, and if they manage to do that, then they will get even more power from their muscle car, at least in the range-topping flavors, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it gets more than some blue-blooded exotics make today.
The SRT Hellcat version of the Challenger is still listed on the official website, and it has an MSRP of $70,835. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine pumps out 717 hp (727 ps/535 kW) at 6,000 rpm, delivered to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Jailbreak and SRT Super Stock boast 797 and 807 (808-819 ps/595-602 kW) respectively, and they can be ordered from $86,835 for the former, and $88,745 for the latter.
