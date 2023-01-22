Tesla OTA Software Update To Bring Automated Steering Wheel Heating

OTA-software updates allow Tesla to easily add new features to its cars, a feat that has become a hallmark for the EV maker. After the 2022 Holiday update released in December, Tesla is now preparing the first update of 2023. Among the features rumored to be included in this update is the automatic steering wheel heating.
Many carmakers today boast about their cars’ ability to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates, to improve features or add new ones. Nevertheless, the pioneer of this feature was, undeniably, Tesla. OTA updates are such a hit with customers that other carmakers flocked to promise a similar functionality, although they are far from matching Tesla in this regard.
The American EV manufacturer regularly updates its cars, improving operability, squashing bugs, and adding new features. This helps keep the vehicles relevant in an increasingly competitive market. It is also the main reason why Teslas keep their value on the used-car market better than other EVs.
Tesla released its latest software update (2022.44.25.1) as the most important feature upgrade of 2022 in December. The last update of the year is usually feature-packed, justifying its name of “Holiday update.” The 2022 Holiday did not disappoint, adding Apple Music integration, View Cabin Camera, Track Mode, Auto Turn Signals, myQ garage door support, and much more.
Now, Tesla is working to bring the first 2023 update, which is expected to be pushed to cars toward the end of January. This would not be a purely bug-fix release, as many expect after the Holiday update. Instead, it would bring several meaningful updates, albeit not as many or important as the Holiday update. Among the new features expected in the next update, which will probably be called 2023.4, is the automatic setting for the steering wheel heating system.
This should work pretty much like the automatic seat heating introduced with the 2021 Holiday Update. Currently, the seat heating can be set to Auto, Low, Medium, High, and Off. In the automatic mode, the car will choose the best heating level based on the cabin’s temperature and that set in the car’s climate system. The system is clever enough to turn off the passenger seat heating if there’s no one sitting on it.
Tesla must’ve gathered information about how drivers use automatic seat heating because it is now ready it implement a similar feature for the steering wheel. The EV maker started equipping the Model 3 and Model Y with heated steering wheels in 2021, but the Model S and Model X had this feature for years. If you drive a Tesla with a heated steering wheel, you’ll be able to set it to Auto after installing the 2023.4 update.
Currently, Tesla’s heated steering wheel only offers the option to turn the feature on or off. According to Not a Tesla App, the Auto function would introduce a more granular setting, with Auto, Low, High, and Off. You’d still be able to manually control the steering wheel heating if you choose to. Most of the time, though, Tesla owners are happy with the automatic settings.
