Video: Straight-Piping a V6-Powered Dodge Charger Is Not Exactly a Good Idea

When it comes to exhaust systems, there are basically three kinds of noises: those that do not bother anyone, those that are simply music to the ears, and those that are plain annoying.
So, where do you think a straight-piped, V6-powered Dodge Charger sits? If you said in the latter category without even watching the video embedded at the bottom of the page, then you sir (or ma’am) do know your cars – still, it wasn’t exactly a million dollar question, was it?
Now, if obtaining pure annoying noise at a normal push of the right pedal was the owner’s only goal, then they have nailed it, because the sedan has become more sonorous. A before-and-after approach of the entire thing, accompanied by the measuring of the decibels produced, reveals the difference between the stock exhaust, and straight pipes.
And while the stock offering isn’t exactly music to anyone’s ears, for the simple fact that a 3.6-liter V6 is not the a good-sounding engine, unlike the Hellcat variants, neither is the aftermarket modification. But you don’t have to take our word for granted, as all you have to do to find out is scroll down to the video, which is a little over 3 minutes long, and click the play button.
Before doing so, we will remind you that the 3.6-liter V6 is the engine offered on the base models. The Pentastar unit produces 292 horsepower, and returns up to 30 mpg (7.8 l/100 km) on the highway. You can find it under the hood of the SXT, and GT, making 300 hp in the latter. The R/T model brings the 370-hp 5.7-liter HEMI V8, and the Scat Pack and Scat Pack Widebody use the 392 HEMI V8, with 485 hp. As for the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody and Jailbreak, they sport the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, with 797 hp.
