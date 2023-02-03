Digital Corvette E-Ray ‘1LT’ Artificially Gets a Lowered Price and Still Looks Cool

Back when Chevy was still heavily teasing the first-ever C8 Corvette E-Ray with eAWD, I really thought that maybe GM would hit a sweet spot between the Stingray and Z06, pricing-wise. Boy, was I mistaken!
Frankly, now I have come to think that no matter how cool it would be to daily a Corvette even during inclement weather, hitting the fan base with the $104,295 MSRP is simply tempting fate and taking a swing at two slaps in the face of booming C8 sales. Remember, the 2023 Camaro kicks off at $26,100, the Corvette Stingray at almost $65k, and the FPC wonder (aka Z06) goes for at least $105,300.
That basically means the all-new 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray is no middle ground between the Stingray and Z06 but rather a direct alternative to the latter. And, frankly, that is not all right, and not at all. Of course, General Motors could care less about such opinions – just look at the humongous fan base that has repeatedly asked for a K5 Blazer revival to fight the Toyota 4Runner or Jeep Wrangler, and especially the reinvented Ford Bronco. And what did they get? A bland crossover SUV, of course.
Anyway, others may feel the same as I do – or rather their wallets and bank accounts might signal they’re not filled with endless money pits so that $104k+ starting MSRPs would be manageable. And some may want to act and take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as the 2024 E-Ray is not yet on sale, so real-world ideas are out of the question, at least for now.
Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, there is also Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media. He has decided that he likes the new C8 E-Ray but simply cannot afford it at the current MSRP, and so came along the CGI-stripped down ‘1LT’ trim, which lacks some basic amenities – such as a fresh pair of alloys – but still looks nice enough to put in front of your doorway for all neighbors to admire.
Sure, even with lots of features removed, I am pretty confident to say that GM would never allow Chevy to take down the E-Ray price so dangerously close to Stingray territory. So, I am afraid the pixel master (who fancies a $70k quotation) will need to hold on to his 1986 Buick Regal T-Type and Dodge Durango for the time being. Yeah, these CGI experts are a dreamy lot – I could probably hear the LOLs from over here if GM’s corner office head honchos would ever see this idea and the imagined ‘base’ MSRP!
