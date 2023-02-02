Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 Gets Virtual ICE Redesign, RicerMeter 3000 Goes Off the Scale

If the EQS is the S-Class of electric vehicles, the EQE is the electric equivalent of the E-Class. Not a bad car per se in terms of exterior design, the mid-sized luxury sedan gets a lot of flak over its blobby-ish aesthetic.
A four-door sedan rather than the five-door setup of the EQS, the EQE clearly isn’t designed to everyone’s liking. But remember that it’s rocking a 0.20 drag coefficient. It’s not as good as the 0.175 of the recently canceled Lightyear 0, but good enough to join the likes of the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air. Codenamed V925, the battery-electric sedan further sweetens the deal with two AMG specifications, both of them dual motor.
The Sketch Monkey, whose real name is Marouane Bembli, used the 53 4MATIC+ as the basis of his latest rendering. For starters, he added a rear wing that - by design - doesn’t allow the trunk lid to be fully opened. Practical stuff like that doesn’t really matter because this is a Photoshop'd design study. The pixel artist revised the rear valance panel with a different aerodynamic diffuser and… wait for it… a quad exhaust system.
Dubbed as a proper V8-powered AMG by its maker, the rendering can already be considered an 11 out of 10 on the RicerMeter 3000. But the visual harm doesn’t end here, though. It continues with gloss-black side skirts that sort of work together with the glossy finish of the rear valance panel, vents in the body panels located between the front wheels and front doors, a lip spoiler finished in gloss black as well, and aftermarket alloys.
Subjectively a worse-looking machine than the real thing, Sketch Monkey’s vision of a proper V8-powered AMG is a little sad for a reason different from the way it looks. It reminds yours truly that Mercedes and its Affalterbach-based outfit are slowly but steadily cutting the number of cylinders from their lineups. The E-Class, for example, is due a ground-up redesign that will see the 63 series reportedly downgrade to six cylinders.
Not all is lost, however. More than 700 horsepower and 884 pound-feet (1,200 Nm) of torque may be in the offing thanks to plug-in assistance. If those figures are bang on or close to completely correct, then color me interested in the next-generation E 63. The M5, on the other hand, will soldier on with a proper V8, although joined by a plug-in system as well.
Audi Sport, on the other hand, decided to copy Mercedes-AMG for the RS 6. In addition to a combustion-powered variant of the ridiculously fast wagon, the Ingolstadt-based automaker is coming after the AMG-ified EQE with a zero-emission take on the RS 6. It was reportedly showcased just recently at a private event attended by Volkswagen Group managers.
