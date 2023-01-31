2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE Facelift Shows Off Refined Styling, 53 Series Now Torquier

Care to guess which is the best-selling Merc stateside? That would be - of course - the GLC. It sold 65,531 units last year in the United States of America, whereas the roomier GLE finished 2022 in second place with 63,050 examples under its belt. Redesigned from the ground up in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the GLE has received a well-deserved refresh for 2024. We’re not going to talk about the plebeian specifications here, but rather the ones that make the mid-size luxury SUV an exciting SUV.
As the term “facelift” implies, the mid-cycle makeover begins with slight revisions to the front end of the Mercedes-AMG GLE. Although it’s hard to differ for some peeps, those LED daytime running lights are different. The Stuttgart-based automaker and go-faster division from Affalterbach further worked their magic on the side air intakes of the 53 series, intakes reportedly inspired by a jet’s wing design. Sorry to break it to Merc like this, but jet- and space-inspired design was cool in the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Criticism aside, this mid-size luxury sport utility vehicle is the exact opposite of Virgil Exner’s Forward Look. It’s a car for the times, not a trendsetter that other luxury-oriented automakers will imitate in the coming years. But even so, it’s a tasteful evolution, a design that serves its purpose of keeping the Mercedes-AMG GLE relevant in this segment.
The rear hasn’t been forgotten either, but as it’s the case up front, not many people can tell the difference between the pre-facelift and facelift if they see a 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE in traffic. “Reassuringly German” may be the most appropriate way of describing this mid-cycle refresh.
The 63 S Coupe features new 22-inch forged wheels of the double-spoke variety, wheels that are optional for other variants of the AMG-ified GLE. As for the biggest difference over the 2023 and earlier models, zoom in on the front fascia. See the AMG emblem on the front edge of the hood? As per Affalterbach’s favorite son, it’s the new hallmark for future AMGs.
What changed inside, though? As expected of a facelift, not something to write home about. If you insist, the list begins with new color combinations for the leather-wrapped seats: Bahia Brown/Black and Macchiato Beige/Black. High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood and Piano Black Flowing Lines trim pieces are featured as well, plus the latest generation of MBUX touchscreen infotainment. Something that will certainly please customers is the more extensive selection of standard goodies.
53 series and eight-cylinder 63 series.
From a displacement of 3.0 liters, the straight-six lump of the 53 produces 429 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 413 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque at 2,200 revolutions per minute. By comparison, the pre-facelift 53 made do with 384 pound-feet (520 Nm). The integrated starter generator can assist the engine with an extra 21 ponies and 148 pound-feet (200 Nm). In combination with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G tranny and 4MATIC+ AWD with fully variable torque distribution, the 53 rockets to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds.
Not a true AMG because it doesn’t feature a hand-assembled engine, the 53 is - obviously enough - inferior to the 63 series. The V8-powered sibling also packs mild-hybrid assistance, but the 63-spec integrated starter generator produces a wee bit more torque when needed. The 4.0-liter bully hiding under the hood cranks out 603 horsepower at 5,750 revolutions per minute and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) at 2,500 revolutions per minute, enough for the GLE 63 S to hit 60 miles per hour in merely 3.7 seconds.
Criticism aside, this mid-size luxury sport utility vehicle is the exact opposite of Virgil Exner’s Forward Look. It’s a car for the times, not a trendsetter that other luxury-oriented automakers will imitate in the coming years. But even so, it’s a tasteful evolution, a design that serves its purpose of keeping the Mercedes-AMG GLE relevant in this segment.
The rear hasn’t been forgotten either, but as it’s the case up front, not many people can tell the difference between the pre-facelift and facelift if they see a 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE in traffic. “Reassuringly German” may be the most appropriate way of describing this mid-cycle refresh.
The 63 S Coupe features new 22-inch forged wheels of the double-spoke variety, wheels that are optional for other variants of the AMG-ified GLE. As for the biggest difference over the 2023 and earlier models, zoom in on the front fascia. See the AMG emblem on the front edge of the hood? As per Affalterbach’s favorite son, it’s the new hallmark for future AMGs.
What changed inside, though? As expected of a facelift, not something to write home about. If you insist, the list begins with new color combinations for the leather-wrapped seats: Bahia Brown/Black and Macchiato Beige/Black. High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood and Piano Black Flowing Lines trim pieces are featured as well, plus the latest generation of MBUX touchscreen infotainment. Something that will certainly please customers is the more extensive selection of standard goodies.
53 series and eight-cylinder 63 series.
From a displacement of 3.0 liters, the straight-six lump of the 53 produces 429 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 413 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque at 2,200 revolutions per minute. By comparison, the pre-facelift 53 made do with 384 pound-feet (520 Nm). The integrated starter generator can assist the engine with an extra 21 ponies and 148 pound-feet (200 Nm). In combination with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G tranny and 4MATIC+ AWD with fully variable torque distribution, the 53 rockets to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds.
Not a true AMG because it doesn’t feature a hand-assembled engine, the 53 is - obviously enough - inferior to the 63 series. The V8-powered sibling also packs mild-hybrid assistance, but the 63-spec integrated starter generator produces a wee bit more torque when needed. The 4.0-liter bully hiding under the hood cranks out 603 horsepower at 5,750 revolutions per minute and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) at 2,500 revolutions per minute, enough for the GLE 63 S to hit 60 miles per hour in merely 3.7 seconds.