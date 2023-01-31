2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE Facelift Shows Off Refined Styling, 53 Series Now Torquier

Care to guess which is the best-selling Merc stateside? That would be - of course - the GLC. It sold 65,531 units last year in the United States of America, whereas the roomier GLE finished 2022 in second place with 63,050 examples under its belt. Redesigned from the ground up in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the GLE has received a well-deserved refresh for 2024. We’re not going to talk about the plebeian specifications here, but rather the ones that make the mid-size luxury SUV an exciting SUV.

28 photos