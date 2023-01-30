autoevolution
 
Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Model Cars Come in all Shapes and Sizes, Will Cost as Much as $900
There are currently 7 FC RX-7s in my diecast collection at home. While they're nice to look at and can also be a source of extra motivation from time to time, driving the car is infinitely more exciting. But that's not always an option due to various reasons, so owning miniature model cars is ultimately a somewhat effective way of keeping you entertained until you can get back behind the wheel.

We recently had a look at some of the most expensive Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens on the market. And let's face it, there's a small percentage of people that will ever buy a $1 million G-Class. But that number will go up by quite a bit if we're talking about diecast replicas of the German SUV. Just last week we gave you a few tips and tricks on how you can start a 1/64th-scale collection of G-Wagens, and today we're going to further explore the topic, albeit on a different level.

Buying 1/64th scale cars is the most affordable way of going about the hobby, but not necessarily the most exciting one. As you move on to larger models, you'll discover new features while feeling closer and closer to the real thing. Of course, that comes at a cost, and we'll talk about that in a minute. This story is meant to provide you with some ideas about the almost life-like G-Wagen replica that you can find on the market if you don't mind spending hundreds of dollars to get a hold of them.
1/43th Scale
1/43th Scale G\-Wagen
Let's begin with the 1/43th scale. At this level, you can usually expect between $10 for the entry models to about $200 for the more exclusive ones. Of course, it's worth noting that we're talking about retail prices here, as rarer and older models could even fetch more than that on various online markets.

Some of the manufacturers that currently have or have had a G-Class in their offer are Minichamps, Cararama, Spark, Almost Real, Autoart, IXO Models, and Schuco. Jada Toys also has a 1/43 alternative, if you don't mind the Jurassic World decals on the front doors. If you want to get the most detailed model at this level, you'd probably have to go for the Almost Real collectibles.

It seems that you can now pre-order several G-Class variations for about $120, with delivery being scheduled for March 2023. Still, some of their limited edition models will also be available for just $78. But with a total production number of 300 units, it might be difficult to get one before everyone else does.
1/32nd Scale
1/32th Scale G\-Wagen
As you might remember from our previous story, Welly models don't always fit in with the rest of the world. The company created a 1/60th scale version of the G-Wagen, but they also have bigger ones on offer that are close to the 1/32nd scale.

These usually provide good value for money, but serious collectors will most likely stay away from them. This is an entry-level model car for people who don't want to spend a fortune on such items but would still like to have them on display at home. The good part is that the market value is usually below $30 for a single vehicle.

And you can choose between a standard G-Class and a G 63 AMG 6x6. If you keep digging, you'll find plenty of other G-Wagens from companies that don't necessarily have a background in creating high-quality collectibles.
1/18th Scale
1/18th Scale G\-Wagen
While you'll be able to find a few variations of the G-Wagen on the 1/24th scale from Welly and Maisto, we'd much rather skip to two of the most interesting categories instead. On a 1/18th scale, there's a good chance that you need to spend at least $50 for the most affordable items on the market, but the only way is up if you want to access products of superior quality. We've identified five manufacturers that could satisfy even the most experienced collectors.

Hong Kong-based Motorhelix used to have six variations of the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG on their website, with some cool colors such as Chameleon Purple and Lime Green. But these are now out of stock, even though they were going for $370 apiece. Out of the 10 Brabus G800 variants, you can still get three of them if you're willing to pay $500 each. The ones that have sold out can be found on eBay going for as much as $900.

1/18th Scale G\-Wagen
At this stage, Almost Real models don't feel that expensive anymore. You can get the Mercedes-AMG G 63 in Sunset Beam Orange for $228, with only 300 units being made in total. The Brabus G 800 Adventure XLP in Polar White will be slightly more common with 504 units, but it will also cost you just over $300. There are quite a few different types of G-Wagens to choose from with this manufacturer, and they all seem to be quite well executed. Just keep in mind that these weigh about 3 lb (1.36 kg) each!

Autoart is yet another manufacturer you should have a look at. You can find five color variations for the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6, each one with a price tag of about $320. The G500 4x4² comes in four different colors and it's slightly more affordable, at around $300.

If you continue browsing on the official Autoart website, you'll also come across two iterations of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017, of which the Designo Mauritius Blue is the coolest one. Of course, looking for these products on eBay will require a slightly bigger budget, depending on your source of choice.
1/12th Scale
1/12th Scale G\-Wagen
Believe it or not, there are still bigger G-Wagen replicas out there. How big, you may ask? Well, right now, we'll show you some 1/2th scale models, produced by a German company called NZG. You can choose one of two color variants for the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² W463, each with a price tag of €499 ($543). As you would expect, this is quite a work of art, as it's made out of 462 parts! It has a length of 16.14 inches (410 mm) and it weighs 9.81 lb (4,45 kg)!

As you'll notice in the photo gallery, you can open the tailgate, hood, and all four doors, and there's still more to discover. Price-wise, this isn't considerably more expensive than the 1/8th Motorhelix products, and you're bound to win anyone's heart and attention if you decide to buy it as a gift.

1/8th Scale G\-Wagen
Last but not least, one of the biggest model G-Wagens you can find comes from Minichamps and is 1/8th as big as the real thing. This tiny yet huge Mercedes-AMG G63 is a limited edition model, but there are still three different colors to choose from: Mystic Blau (Blue), Wüstensand (Desert Sand), and Matte Black. This behemoth is so big that you can't just use your regular display area as you would for smaller castings.

The company that's selling it also has a special stand for this model car, which costs about €300 ($326). So if that's just what the stand will set you back, what about the G-Wagen? Well, it costs €2,295 ($2,500). That's just what you'd expect to pay for an old car or motorcycle, but some people will choose a diecast G-Class instead.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

