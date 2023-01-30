Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Model Cars Come in all Shapes and Sizes, Will Cost as Much as $900

We recently had a look at some of the most expensive Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens on the market. And let's face it, there's a small percentage of people that will ever buy a $1 million G-Class. But that number will go up by quite a bit if we're talking about diecast replicas of the German SUV. Just last week we gave you a few tips and tricks on how you can start a 1/64th-scale collection of G-Wagens, and today we're going to further explore the topic, albeit on a different level.
Buying 1/64th scale cars is the most affordable way of going about the hobby, but not necessarily the most exciting one. As you move on to larger models, you'll discover new features while feeling closer and closer to the real thing. Of course, that comes at a cost, and we'll talk about that in a minute. This story is meant to provide you with some ideas about the almost life-like G-Wagen replica that you can find on the market if you don't mind spending hundreds of dollars to get a hold of them.
1/43th Scale
Some of the manufacturers that currently have or have had a G-Class in their offer are Minichamps, Cararama, Spark, Almost Real, Autoart, IXO Models, and Schuco. Jada Toys also has a 1/43 alternative, if you don't mind the Jurassic World decals on the front doors. If you want to get the most detailed model at this level, you'd probably have to go for the Almost Real collectibles.
It seems that you can now pre-order several G-Class variations for about $120, with delivery being scheduled for March 2023. Still, some of their limited edition models will also be available for just $78. But with a total production number of 300 units, it might be difficult to get one before everyone else does.
1/32nd Scale
These usually provide good value for money, but serious collectors will most likely stay away from them. This is an entry-level model car for people who don't want to spend a fortune on such items but would still like to have them on display at home. The good part is that the market value is usually below $30 for a single vehicle.
And you can choose between a standard G-Class and a G 63 AMG 6x6. If you keep digging, you'll find plenty of other G-Wagens from companies that don't necessarily have a background in creating high-quality collectibles.
1/18th Scale
G-Wagen on the 1/24th scale from Welly and Maisto, we'd much rather skip to two of the most interesting categories instead. On a 1/18th scale, there's a good chance that you need to spend at least $50 for the most affordable items on the market, but the only way is up if you want to access products of superior quality. We've identified five manufacturers that could satisfy even the most experienced collectors.
Hong Kong-based Motorhelix used to have six variations of the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG on their website, with some cool colors such as Chameleon Purple and Lime Green. But these are now out of stock, even though they were going for $370 apiece. Out of the 10 Brabus G800 variants, you can still get three of them if you're willing to pay $500 each. The ones that have sold out can be found on eBay going for as much as $900.
Autoart is yet another manufacturer you should have a look at. You can find five color variations for the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6, each one with a price tag of about $320. The G500 4x4² comes in four different colors and it's slightly more affordable, at around $300.
If you continue browsing on the official Autoart website, you'll also come across two iterations of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017, of which the Designo Mauritius Blue is the coolest one. Of course, looking for these products on eBay will require a slightly bigger budget, depending on your source of choice.
1/12th Scale
Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² W463, each with a price tag of €499 ($543). As you would expect, this is quite a work of art, as it's made out of 462 parts! It has a length of 16.14 inches (410 mm) and it weighs 9.81 lb (4,45 kg)!
As you'll notice in the photo gallery, you can open the tailgate, hood, and all four doors, and there's still more to discover. Price-wise, this isn't considerably more expensive than the 1/8th Motorhelix products, and you're bound to win anyone's heart and attention if you decide to buy it as a gift.
The company that's selling it also has a special stand for this model car, which costs about €300 ($326). So if that's just what the stand will set you back, what about the G-Wagen? Well, it costs €2,295 ($2,500). That's just what you'd expect to pay for an old car or motorcycle, but some people will choose a diecast G-Class instead.
Buying 1/64th scale cars is the most affordable way of going about the hobby, but not necessarily the most exciting one. As you move on to larger models, you'll discover new features while feeling closer and closer to the real thing. Of course, that comes at a cost, and we'll talk about that in a minute. This story is meant to provide you with some ideas about the almost life-like G-Wagen replica that you can find on the market if you don't mind spending hundreds of dollars to get a hold of them.
1/43th Scale
Some of the manufacturers that currently have or have had a G-Class in their offer are Minichamps, Cararama, Spark, Almost Real, Autoart, IXO Models, and Schuco. Jada Toys also has a 1/43 alternative, if you don't mind the Jurassic World decals on the front doors. If you want to get the most detailed model at this level, you'd probably have to go for the Almost Real collectibles.
It seems that you can now pre-order several G-Class variations for about $120, with delivery being scheduled for March 2023. Still, some of their limited edition models will also be available for just $78. But with a total production number of 300 units, it might be difficult to get one before everyone else does.
1/32nd Scale
These usually provide good value for money, but serious collectors will most likely stay away from them. This is an entry-level model car for people who don't want to spend a fortune on such items but would still like to have them on display at home. The good part is that the market value is usually below $30 for a single vehicle.
And you can choose between a standard G-Class and a G 63 AMG 6x6. If you keep digging, you'll find plenty of other G-Wagens from companies that don't necessarily have a background in creating high-quality collectibles.
1/18th Scale
G-Wagen on the 1/24th scale from Welly and Maisto, we'd much rather skip to two of the most interesting categories instead. On a 1/18th scale, there's a good chance that you need to spend at least $50 for the most affordable items on the market, but the only way is up if you want to access products of superior quality. We've identified five manufacturers that could satisfy even the most experienced collectors.
Hong Kong-based Motorhelix used to have six variations of the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG on their website, with some cool colors such as Chameleon Purple and Lime Green. But these are now out of stock, even though they were going for $370 apiece. Out of the 10 Brabus G800 variants, you can still get three of them if you're willing to pay $500 each. The ones that have sold out can be found on eBay going for as much as $900.
Autoart is yet another manufacturer you should have a look at. You can find five color variations for the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6, each one with a price tag of about $320. The G500 4x4² comes in four different colors and it's slightly more affordable, at around $300.
If you continue browsing on the official Autoart website, you'll also come across two iterations of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017, of which the Designo Mauritius Blue is the coolest one. Of course, looking for these products on eBay will require a slightly bigger budget, depending on your source of choice.
1/12th Scale
Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² W463, each with a price tag of €499 ($543). As you would expect, this is quite a work of art, as it's made out of 462 parts! It has a length of 16.14 inches (410 mm) and it weighs 9.81 lb (4,45 kg)!
As you'll notice in the photo gallery, you can open the tailgate, hood, and all four doors, and there's still more to discover. Price-wise, this isn't considerably more expensive than the 1/8th Motorhelix products, and you're bound to win anyone's heart and attention if you decide to buy it as a gift.
The company that's selling it also has a special stand for this model car, which costs about €300 ($326). So if that's just what the stand will set you back, what about the G-Wagen? Well, it costs €2,295 ($2,500). That's just what you'd expect to pay for an old car or motorcycle, but some people will choose a diecast G-Class instead.