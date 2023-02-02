No More V8 Power for the Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG E 63: Report

Prototypes of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class have been spotted testing in all sorts of environments for well over a year now. The model is said to be due in a few months, and it will be followed by the range-topping Mercedes-AMG E 63 not long after, which will embrace electricity.
That means that the outgoing E 63 will be the last of its kind to feature the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is rated at 603 hp (612 ps/450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. This enables the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.4 seconds, and a top speed up to 186 mph (300 kph).
Expected to premiere sometime next year, the next-generation Mercedes-AMG E 63 will drop the V8 gasoline burner, trading it for a straight-six with forced induction, backed up by an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Does this sound like a familiar recipe? Well, that’s because it is, as it is similar to the one of the new-gen C 63 S E Performance, which uses an electrified four-pot with a combined 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm). The GT 63 S E Performance boasts 831 hp (843 ps/620 kW) and over 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) from its electrified V8.
Without revealing how they got their hands on this information, Autocar reports that the engine of choice for the range-topping member of the next-gen E-Class family will use a 3.0-liter straight-six gasoline engine, mounted longitudinally, and assisted by an electric motor on the rear axle, in turn fed by a 4.8 kWh battery under the trunk floor. It appears that the Affalterbach brand is targeting over 700 hp (710 ps/522 kW) and 884 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque in total from the plug-in hybrid assembly, which would make the upcoming E 63 about 100 hp more powerful than its V8-powered predecessor.
A small electric range is also expected, alongside additional driving modes, and enhanced straight-line performance despite the added weight of the electric motor and battery. Mind you, you shouldn’t expect to travel more than a few miles on zero emissions with the battery fully charged. For reference, you are looking at 8 miles (13 km) in the all-quiet mode when it comes to the all-new C 63.
The quoted outlet reports that the next-gen E 53, which will sit under the E 63, will also feature a six-pot plug-in hybrid, albeit with less power than the top-of-the-line grade. Chances are it will enjoy in the region of 510 hp (517 ps/380 kW) and 553 lb-ft (723 Nm) of torque in total, which would be a healthy jump over the current one’s 429 hp (435 ps/320 kW) and 383 lb-ft (519 Nm) of torque, with a short boost from the mild-hybrid system.
