The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² Will Give You a Testosterone Shot Just From Looking at It

It’s been well over half a year since Mercedes-AMG uncovered the brand-new 4×4², which is based on the second-generation G-Class, in the G 63 configuration, and we’re still mesmerized by it. But how could you not be in today’s car industry that is overcrowded with crossovers and electric vehicles?
You’re looking at one fine piece of overlanding machinery, which is ready to conquer the great outdoors straight from the factory. Mind you, we’d add some grippier tires than the ones equipping the stock 22-inch alloys, and we’d also give it some steel bumpers, a winch, and raptor paint to keep that boxy body safe from scratches, but other than that, it doesn’t really need anything more, because it does feature things that aren’t that common among OEM vehicles.
Portal axles are but one feature that you can write home about, which will help the off-roader go over some even more serious obstacles, aided by the huge ground clearance and the performance put out by the bi-turbo V8. But more on the engine in a moment, as we also have to mention the oversized fenders, which contribute to the elevated stance over the regular G 63. The G 63 4×4² also sports additional lights above the front windscreen, upholstery that is exclusive to this model, digital rearview mirror, and special start up on the digital instrument cluster.
As we are certain you already know, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is identical to the one powering the Mercedes-AMG G 63. It develops 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, delivering the thrust to the four-wheel drive through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Flat-out, the normal G 63 will eventually run out of breath at 137 mph (220 kph), and it can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds from naught. However, the G 63 4×4² is bigger and therefore heavier, so it is slower too. We cannot tell you about the sprint time, nor the top speed, because the Affalterbach brand is keeping these details close to its chest, but it’s definitely no slouch either. As a matter of fact, it has enough grunt to attack some very steep hills and to perform some safe overtakes.
We have yet to decide what color works best on the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4², though the palette is vast, and it can become even vaster should you decide to go for a custom wrap. Nonetheless, if you feel like this beast looks best in green, then you have come to the right place, as the pictured example sports such a hue. Also, chances are that you haven’t seen one dressed in green ever since the grand unveiling last summer, so it’s definitely worth a second look.
