Three-Way V8 Showdown: Ford Mustang Drag Races Ferrari F430 and Audi R8

It’s hard to believe that December 5th, 2023 will mark a decade since Ford unleashed the sixth-generation Mustang. It was a big reveal for the Dearborn-based automaker, but an even bigger one for the Mustang thanks to the adoption of independent rear suspension. Mind you, both the Chevrolet Camaro and larger Dodge Challenger already had IRS.
Pre-2018 models came with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, after which a 10-speed unit replaced the latter. Ford also cleaned up the house by discontinuing the 3.7-liter V6.
The flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the GT350 deserves a shout as well, and who could forget the 760-horsepower GT500 that still holds the title of most powerful series-production Ford of all time as of February 2023. Looking back at the S550, it was a pretty wild ride in every single aspect.
But the big question is, can the pre-facelift S550 in the clip below assert dominance over a couple of bonafide supercars that came out almost two decades ago? Pictured at the Dunnville Autodrome in Canada, this V8-powered trio could have been the very definition of random had the F430 or R8 been replaced by an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. But alas, a good ol’ American V8 muscle versus Italian exotica brawl will have to suffice.
Penned by Frank Stephenson, the F430 is the oldest design of the bunch. It started production in 2004 for the 2005 model year, and it was a serious departure from the 360 series before it. For starters, it ditched the Dino-based V8 of its predecessor for a brand-new architecture that Ferrari shared with Maserati. The biggest difference between the Ferrari and Maserati versions of the F136 is the design of the crankshaft. If it has a Prancing Horse logo on it, then it’s a flat-plane crank instead of a cross-plane crank.
The final midship V8 supercar from the Prancing Horse to feature a manual transmission, the F430 also happens to be the final midship V8-powered Fezza to rock that awful F1-style automated manual. The F430 in the clip below has it. Its German rival from the Four Rings of Ingolstadt boasts a gated manual transmission, and the Mustang is equipped with a six-speed manual as well, although modified with an aftermarket clutch.
R8 further sweetens the deal with quattro all-wheel drive, although first-generation R8s are notorious for being tail happy. Shared with the RS 4 of that era, the 4.2-liter engine hits all the right notes across the RPM band.
In this company, the only thing the R8 has going for it is the all-wheel-drive system. Ford’s second-generation Coyote has the edge in terms of torque, pumping out 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) on full song in this application. The Mustang, however, is the heaviest car at 3,801 pounds (1,724 kilos).
Last but certainly not least, Ferrari’s gorgeous-looking F430 has the quickest-shifting tranny, the most horsepower, and the lowest curb weight. Is that enough to fend off the R8 and Mustang in the quarter mile from a dig and from a roll? Well, you’ll have to press the play button to find out.
