Bone-Stock Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² Looks Better Than Any Tuned G-Wagen

You probably know the difference between crossovers and SUVs, don’t you? You see, the latter establishment usually features a ladder-frame construction, hence the elevated off-road prowess and the less comfortable driving experience on smooth tarmac. The former, on the other hand, have much simpler underpinnings, often tied to normal passenger vehicles.
Thus, no matter how badly a company may try to trick you into believing that their high-riders are true SUVs, only a handful of such models exist in today’s market. The G-Wagen is one of them, no matter the configuration, as Mercedes managed to stay true to a winning recipe, which also applies to the boxy and very appealing design, otherwise heavily inspired by its iconic predecessor.
For a vehicle that starts at $139,900, before destination and handling, dealer fees, and options, in the Mercedes-Benz G 550 configuration, and at $179,000 when it comes to the Mercedes-AMG G 63, there sure are countless examples cruising the roads all over the world. And if money was no concern and you had to choose one to live with on a daily basis, we’d suggest going for the G 63. After all, it does come with chassis enhancements, uprated brakes, sportier styling inside and out, additional gear, and a very punchy bi-turbo V8 under the hood.
However, if you tend to venture off the lit path every now and then, then you’d be better off with the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4². This is a much more hairy-chested take on the regular G 63, which features numerous mechanical enhancements and a few visual ones. Portal axles are something that the three-pointed star has developed a passion for these past few years, and it has them, together with the independent suspension. The 4x4 has better departure and approach angles, more ground clearance, and enhanced hauling capability thanks to the roof rack that sports a ladder at the rear for easier loading and unloading. The extra lights mounted above the front windscreen turn night into day at the push of a button.
Arguably one of the most desirable off-roaders currently on sale, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² uses the same engine, in the same configuration, as the normal G 63. It has 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque produced by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, delivered to the four-wheel drive via a nine-speed automatic transmission. It’s unknown how much it needs in order to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, but the non-4×4² variant can do it in 4.5 seconds, before topping out at 137 mph (220 kph). Also, an unmolested copy of the G 63 4×4² looks miles better than any tuned G 63, this writer thinks, and the one pictured in the gallery above is an absolute peach. But feel free to speak your mind about it in the comments area down below.
