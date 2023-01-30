Revealed earlier this month to mixed feelings, the first-ever hybrid ‘Vette costs an idea less in Canada than back home in the United States. The landing page lists a starting price of 128,798 maple bucks, a sum that converts to 96,260 freedom bucks at current exchange rates. By comparison, the U.S.-market Corvette E-Ray kicks off at $104,295.
U. S. pricing includes the destination charge. Canadian pricing also includes freight, as well as the air conditioning tax and dealership fee. General Motors currently lists the E-Ray for Canada in the same 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ trim levels as offered in the United States. Pricing for the better-equipped trims isn’t available for the time being, with Chevrolet Canada listing the Corvette E-Ray’s availability as late 2023 for model year 2024.
Rather than build & price, Chevrolet Canada offers prospective customers the visualizer alone. Potential buyers, therefore, can visualize their e-AWD sports car with no fewer than two body styles, three interior trim packages, six wheel choices, 10 interior options, and 14 exterior finishes.
The first ‘Vette to feature all-wheel drive comes with all-season tires, magnetorheological dampers, as well as carbon-ceramic brakes. All standard! Very well equipped right off the bat, the E-Ray further boasts a head-up display in 1LZ flavor. Stepping up to the 2LZ gets you wireless phone charging, a 14-speaker audio system from Bose, the Performance Data Recorder, heated and ventilated seats, plus front and rear cameras.
3LZ builds on the former with GT2 seats wrapped in Nappa leather and beautified with carbon-fiber trim, leather on the door panels, sueded microfiber for the upper interior trim, carbon fiber on the steering wheel, and carbon-fiber shift paddles. That being said, what’s under the hood?
Well, the Corvette E-Ray is best described as the replacement for the Grand Sport. Not only does it combine elements from the Stingray and Z06, but it does it like no other Grand Sport before it. The pièce de résistance is - indeed - the electric motor up front that enables e-AWD.
Chevrolet quotes 160 horsepower and 125 pound-feet (169 Nm) of torque, which may seem a little meh at first glance. But remember that said electric motor is programmed to work in tandem with the small-block V8 out back. They produce 655 horsepower, yet torque hasn’t been confirmed thus far. As a brief refresher, the 6.2-liter LT2 with the NPP sports exhaust makes 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) at 5,150 spinnies.
Capable of approximately 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour), the Corvette E-Ray can turn into a front-wheel-drive sports car at speeds no higher than 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour) thanks to something called Stealth Mode. Don’t expect good range, though, because the center tunnel-mounted battery pack holds only 1.9 kilowatt hours. It may be better than the Prius’ capacity, but still not quite Prius Prime.
When equipped with summer-only performance tires, the E-Ray comes into its own on the skid pad, where it pulls up to 1.1 Gs. In a straight line, on the other hand, it needs 2.5 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). It’s also quicker than the Z06 in the quarter mile, with Chevrolet quoting 10.5 seconds at 130 miles per hour (209 kph).
