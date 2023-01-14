Is Chevrolet About to Capture a Sweet Spot With the e-AWD 2024 Corvette E-Ray?

As far as sports cars are concerned, the automotive industry’s landscape is certainly more than different compared to just a few decades ago. Alas, they are not going down without a fight, and adaptation is key.
Today, most customers only have eyes for crossovers, SUVs, or trucks. They say that all those high riders are way more practical, safe (at least on a psychological level), and almost as easy to handle as their passenger car counterparts. As such, minivans have almost lost the battle to crossovers because now everyone wants one instead of cooking up new soccer mom jokes.
Sedans are on the verge of losing their skirmishes to SUVs, as people say not only can they access the darn trunk with just about anything without fears of needing to do some math beforehand, but they can also take them on road-trip adventures off the beaten path. As for sports cars, those are probably on the endangered species list because now trucks can act like supercars – especially in TRX or Raptor R guise.
Oh, not to mention the EV pickup trucks, which inherently have more power than your average sports car, even in base form. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as I can easily fluster an eloquent example. Take the 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6-sporting 2023 Nissan Z and the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning and compare 400 hp to the standard Pro workhorse configuration with 452 ponies. Sure, the Lightning is not $40k anymore, like the 2022MY used to be, either!
Instead, electrics have also seen tremendous price surges. So, a 2023 F-150 Lightning now kicks off at $55,974 whereas the 2023 Nissan Z is tucked neatly at a starting MSRP of $39,990. Alas, perhaps once all these pesky crises are over, the prices will start leveling out or even fall (from the sky). Slim chances of that ever happening, but I still think that a certain Chevy might be able to hit a sweet spot, or two.
As every GM enthusiast and their mother have known for quite some time, Chevrolet is bound to introduce yet another sports car into the family. Not of the ailing Camaro variety, though, but rather one indulging in the ‘America’s sports car’ lifestyle. So, do not even think for a second they might flaunt prices in the vicinity of a base ‘Maro, which is currently starting at $26,100. Instead, they want to rack in the profits, travel the spiral of C8 Corvette hype even further, and introduce us to that “one like none” that is coming after 70 years of marvelous Corvette history.
Chevy was quick to spill the 70th-anniversary beans with the Stingray and Z06 limited editions since last year. Speaking of the C8 Stingray and Z06, has anyone noticed how expensive they have become as of late? The ‘base’ Corvette is no less than $64,500 and the Convertible kicks off at no less than $73,395. That is a lot of greenbacks, if you ask me, for a 490-horsepower sports car.
But the mid-engine mirage has worked wonders, thus far, so I reckon there are still enough fans looking to park one in the driveway in front of the house or inside the heated garage (if they intend to preserve it properly and make a nice profit later on during the resale). Now, do not forget, there is also the option of a 670-horsepower FPC (flat-plane crankshaft), record-breaking, naturally aspirated V8 monster.
By the way, the 2023 Z06 is one expensive hottie, as the MSRP has now crossed the $100k threshold and is happily sitting at no less than $105,300! Go for the Z06 Convertible, and the damage to the bank account is even greater, starting from at least $114,195. Sure, you get all the 670-hp stable and a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in 2.6 seconds, plus some potential 1.22 Gs of lateral force.
But one should also notice there are two major gaps between Stingray and Z06. And both are pretty obvious. So, there is almost $41k and no less than 180 horsepower between the coupes. My simple math logic dictates there is a cool sweet spot in between them – somewhere along the lines of around $80k for the starting price and some 600 ponies in terms of powertrain prowess.
Hopefully, I will not be surprised at all when Chevrolet finally unveils the hybridized C8 Corvette E-Ray and I will find out GM somehow worked enough magic to make those figures become reality. Otherwise, there would be no reason to choose the sports car other than having it as an all-year-round daily because the rumor mill is also speaking of e-AWD as part of the novel package. Seriously, GM, please make it happen: Corvette E-Ray with $80k MSRP, some 600 ponies on tap, plus a fun e-AWD setup!
Sedans are on the verge of losing their skirmishes to SUVs, as people say not only can they access the darn trunk with just about anything without fears of needing to do some math beforehand, but they can also take them on road-trip adventures off the beaten path. As for sports cars, those are probably on the endangered species list because now trucks can act like supercars – especially in TRX or Raptor R guise.
Oh, not to mention the EV pickup trucks, which inherently have more power than your average sports car, even in base form. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as I can easily fluster an eloquent example. Take the 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6-sporting 2023 Nissan Z and the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning and compare 400 hp to the standard Pro workhorse configuration with 452 ponies. Sure, the Lightning is not $40k anymore, like the 2022MY used to be, either!
Instead, electrics have also seen tremendous price surges. So, a 2023 F-150 Lightning now kicks off at $55,974 whereas the 2023 Nissan Z is tucked neatly at a starting MSRP of $39,990. Alas, perhaps once all these pesky crises are over, the prices will start leveling out or even fall (from the sky). Slim chances of that ever happening, but I still think that a certain Chevy might be able to hit a sweet spot, or two.
As every GM enthusiast and their mother have known for quite some time, Chevrolet is bound to introduce yet another sports car into the family. Not of the ailing Camaro variety, though, but rather one indulging in the ‘America’s sports car’ lifestyle. So, do not even think for a second they might flaunt prices in the vicinity of a base ‘Maro, which is currently starting at $26,100. Instead, they want to rack in the profits, travel the spiral of C8 Corvette hype even further, and introduce us to that “one like none” that is coming after 70 years of marvelous Corvette history.
Chevy was quick to spill the 70th-anniversary beans with the Stingray and Z06 limited editions since last year. Speaking of the C8 Stingray and Z06, has anyone noticed how expensive they have become as of late? The ‘base’ Corvette is no less than $64,500 and the Convertible kicks off at no less than $73,395. That is a lot of greenbacks, if you ask me, for a 490-horsepower sports car.
But the mid-engine mirage has worked wonders, thus far, so I reckon there are still enough fans looking to park one in the driveway in front of the house or inside the heated garage (if they intend to preserve it properly and make a nice profit later on during the resale). Now, do not forget, there is also the option of a 670-horsepower FPC (flat-plane crankshaft), record-breaking, naturally aspirated V8 monster.
By the way, the 2023 Z06 is one expensive hottie, as the MSRP has now crossed the $100k threshold and is happily sitting at no less than $105,300! Go for the Z06 Convertible, and the damage to the bank account is even greater, starting from at least $114,195. Sure, you get all the 670-hp stable and a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in 2.6 seconds, plus some potential 1.22 Gs of lateral force.
But one should also notice there are two major gaps between Stingray and Z06. And both are pretty obvious. So, there is almost $41k and no less than 180 horsepower between the coupes. My simple math logic dictates there is a cool sweet spot in between them – somewhere along the lines of around $80k for the starting price and some 600 ponies in terms of powertrain prowess.
Hopefully, I will not be surprised at all when Chevrolet finally unveils the hybridized C8 Corvette E-Ray and I will find out GM somehow worked enough magic to make those figures become reality. Otherwise, there would be no reason to choose the sports car other than having it as an all-year-round daily because the rumor mill is also speaking of e-AWD as part of the novel package. Seriously, GM, please make it happen: Corvette E-Ray with $80k MSRP, some 600 ponies on tap, plus a fun e-AWD setup!