What to Expect From 2023 and Why the Automotive Industry Needs a Respite

Various experts say that although overall global automotive sales might be on a more positive trend this year, we are certainly not yet out of the woods, in terms of various perils and pesky issues.
Let us face it, 2022 was a completely bonkers year. Not just in terms of general everyday life (health crisis, war, energy crisis, bonkers inflation, etc.) but also as far as the automotive industry is concerned. I, for example, would have had no idea of any of this back during the final days of 2021. At the time, I was simply hoping that all promises of ‘normal’ life would finally get fulfilled come 2022. Boy, was I wrong.
The same can be said about the automotive industry – as many could even argue that it was caught with its proverbial pants down and again tried to adapt while its shoelaces were tied to the back of its cardboard legs. Alas, there were some positive outcomes – such as the expansion of the EV revolution, as well as some singular heroes.
One of them – and it’s a personal opinion, so do not throw me out the skyscraper window, as I am no superhero and cannot fly (I tried, believe me) – could be the Japanese automaker Honda. It has cool stuff like the all-new HR-V – both the international one and also the North American version, that is known globally as the ZR-V. It came out with the iconic new CR-V or legendary mid-size Accord. And in America, it also made everyone happy that it will oppose the Civic Type R to the fresh Toyota GR Corolla – plus it also introduced the three-row mid-size Pilot (TrailSport).
I reckon that going forward, Toyota will take the helm for 2023, as it has many buns in the oven. So, we might all get something to satisfy our appetites, from the Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ to hulking SUVs like the Grand Highlander, and anything in between. I am secretly hoping for that rumored and often-CGI-ed Toyota Stout compact unibody pickup truck revival, so that Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick customers have something else to look forward to.
As for expert figures, they said that S&P Global Mobility is a bit optimistic, with global new vehicle sales up 5.6% compared to 2022, to almost 83.6 million examples. Meanwhile, the United States will fare even better – sales could go up as much as 7%, to around 14.8 million units. As such, if I were to choose a few big favorites, my money would be on cool stuff like the rumored 2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Sure, even if it does come to the U.S. market this summer, as predicted, it will not stand a chance against that legendary pony car.
The 2024 Ford Mustang is coming (allegedly from March) with 315 horsepower for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, up to 486 horsepower for the iconic Mustang GT, and no less than 500 ponies for the newly introduced Dark Horse series. Hopefully, the most recalled brand of 2022 (in America) – aka Ford – will have had enough time to sort at least the majority of S650 issues by then. You see, I feel that it would be a missed opportunity to again delay an ultra-hyped model from the Blue Oval stable and repeat the Bronco debacle, among others.
The golden opportunity is simple, frankly. The Chevy Camaro is but a shadow of its former self right now, and GM fans are better off saving the cash needed for a C8 Stingray, Z06, or the upcoming electrified E-Ray. Meanwhile, the Dodge rivals may or may not come to market with the production version of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, and even though it has nine levels of Banshee EV oomph, there is no chance to beat the ICE-powered Mustang’s potential sales.
As for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – I do not have too much love for them. I am more of a station wagon family man, because I don’t do a lot of adventurous vehicles/overlanding stuff – I prefer to go out on foot when off the beaten path. Still, I might keep an eye out for the first-ever Mazda CX-90 because it’s big, family-oriented, stylish, and has a cool PHEV option. Oh, but do not mind me, as I just might go out on a limb and snatch a 2023 MX-5 Miata instead…
