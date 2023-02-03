Meet Moya eVTOL, the First Autonomous Cargo Drone Built in the Southern Hemisphere

Cargo drones have come a long way in places like the U.S. or certain European countries, but they’re still at the beginning in other parts of the world. On the one hand, that’s where the benefits of these air vehicles are greatly needed, due to specific geographical conditions or predominant industries. One of these places is Brazil, and the Moya eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) is paving the way for a cargo revolution there.
Perhaps the best-known connection between Brazil and the eVTOL sector is through Eve Air Mobility, the AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) spin-off of Embraer.
Embraer is not only an aircraft manufacturer that has originated in Brazil, but also the third-largest aviation manufacturer in the world. Through Eve Air Mobility, it’s also dabbling into eVTOL development, following the example of other major players in aerospace, such as Airbus (who is building the CityAirbus NextGen). However, these are both air taxis meant for passenger transportation.
The Moya eVTOL, on the other hand, is a future electric aircraft that’s meant to put Brazil on the map of cargo drone transportation. More than that, it would become the first autonomous, all-electric vehicle with a high capacity to be built in the Southern Hemisphere.
The company behind this bold project is Moya Aero, headquartered in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil. The location itself hints at the future role that this eVTOL could play, because it's right at the heart of aerospace industry corridor in the entire Latin America.
Moya Aero has just entered its third year of activity, but it comes with a great deal of experience in the field. Its parent company is ACS Aviation, a name linked to achievements such as the first manned electric aircraft to be built and flown in the Southern Hemisphere (the SORA-e, in 2015) and the first certification of a Light Sport Aircraft in China, together with the Chinese aviation authorities.
The new Moya eVTOL sounds just as promising. With a total length of 5.1 meters (16.7 feet) and wingspan of around seven meters (23 feet) for the front and rear wings, Moya boasts a maximum payload cargo of 200 kg (441 lbs). For agricultural operations, this translates to a maximum payload of 160 liters (42 gallons).
A zero-emission aircraft with a high capacity, the Moya targets general logistics and crop dusting for agricultural businesses. Thanks to its size and design, it claims to be much more efficient than other smaller drones operating in these fields.
For example, its payload is said to be ten times greater than that of standard drones, while crop dusting productivity is increased six times (mostly because of greater spraying precision). On the other hand, it’s also better than helicopters with similar roles, financially speaking, claiming to cut operating costs in half.
The Moya eVTOL is still in the first stages of development, but it recently got a $2-million boost through a government grant, which will help speed things up and get this Brazilian cargo drone on the market.
