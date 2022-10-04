Black Swan Cargo Drone To Become Carbon Neutral, Will Be Powered by Fossil-Free Fuel

When the Bulgarian-made cargo drone, Black Swan, was unveiled last year, it was advertised as the most fuel-efficient unmanned cargo airplane, boasting an impressive range and payload capabilities. That same UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) now wants to become entirely carbon neutral.
Dronamics, the developer of the Black Swan, just announced that it signed a new partnership, teaming up with Zero Petroleum. The latter is a British company that specializes in making whole-blend synthetic, non-biological through a completely fossil-free process it calls petrosynthesis. Zero Petroleum uses just carbon dioxide taken from the air and renewable hydrogen made from water.
According to the new agreement between the two, Zero Petroleum will supply its fossil-free Zero SynAVGAS fuel to Dronamics to test it with its Black Swan cargo drone. The goal is to test the reliability of the fuel for commercial use and eventually enable Dronamics to deliver a carbon-neutral operation. Dronamics plans to create a same-day delivery service that will have its drone transport items such as e-commerce goods, perishable food, medical supplies, manufacturing parts, and more.
As explained by PADDY Lowe, Zero Petroleum CEO, carrying heavy payloads over great distances would be impossible using electric power, which is why its fossil-free fuels are an ideal solution when it comes to new air freight alternatives. Zero Petroleum’s fuels have a carbon-neutral lifecycle and can be produced in any factory located close to the water and renewable power.
The Black Swan was unveiled last December as an unmanned cargo aircraft capable of carrying payloads of up to 350 kg (771 lb), over distances of up to 2,500 km (1,553 miles). Moreover, not only does the cargo drone boast impressive specs, but it also claims it can do its job at a cost that’s 50 percent lower than what competitors can offer.
Dronamics obtained its airline license back in May, becoming the first drone cargo airline in Europe able to accomplish that. With the EU’s Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC), the Black Swan can take commercial BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) flights in any EU state.
Earlier this year, Dronamics stated that it plans to launch its first operations from Malta and Italy sometime in 2022.
According to the new agreement between the two, Zero Petroleum will supply its fossil-free Zero SynAVGAS fuel to Dronamics to test it with its Black Swan cargo drone. The goal is to test the reliability of the fuel for commercial use and eventually enable Dronamics to deliver a carbon-neutral operation. Dronamics plans to create a same-day delivery service that will have its drone transport items such as e-commerce goods, perishable food, medical supplies, manufacturing parts, and more.
As explained by PADDY Lowe, Zero Petroleum CEO, carrying heavy payloads over great distances would be impossible using electric power, which is why its fossil-free fuels are an ideal solution when it comes to new air freight alternatives. Zero Petroleum’s fuels have a carbon-neutral lifecycle and can be produced in any factory located close to the water and renewable power.
The Black Swan was unveiled last December as an unmanned cargo aircraft capable of carrying payloads of up to 350 kg (771 lb), over distances of up to 2,500 km (1,553 miles). Moreover, not only does the cargo drone boast impressive specs, but it also claims it can do its job at a cost that’s 50 percent lower than what competitors can offer.
Dronamics obtained its airline license back in May, becoming the first drone cargo airline in Europe able to accomplish that. With the EU’s Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC), the Black Swan can take commercial BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) flights in any EU state.
Earlier this year, Dronamics stated that it plans to launch its first operations from Malta and Italy sometime in 2022.