Dronamics Obtains the License for Its Black Swan, "The Most Fuel-Efficient" Cargo Drone

Bulgarian drone developer Dronamics is getting closer to starting the first commercial flights of its flagship Black Swan cargo drone. The company recently announced that it obtained its airline license and boasts of having become the first drone cargo airline in Europe to obtain it.
The EU’s Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) is recognized in all the EU member states and allows Dronamics to scale up its operations and run its first commercial flights, including BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) ones across any EU state. The Black Swan plans to take off from Malta and Italy later this year, with the former being Dronamics’ European operations base.
Obtaining its operational license is an important milestone for the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) developer but it is just a step in its bold expansion plan, with Dronamics aiming to create a global network of droneports. Back in March, the Bulgarian company announced that its network spreads over 42 locations in 14 European countries.
Dronamics has moved very quickly so far, managing to mark multiple important milestones since the company unveiled to the world its “new type of cargo airplane”, back in December. Designed to democratize airfreight and lower the cost of shipping, the Black Swan is touted as the most fuel-efficient cargo airplane built to date.
This unmanned aerial vehicle can carry an impressive load of up to 350 kg (771 lb) over a distance of up to 2,500 km (1,553 miles) and it claims it can do that for a cost that’s 50 percent lower than that of conventional airplanes.
The Black Swan has a wingspan of 16 m (52 ft) and can reach a top speed of 200 kph (125 mph). It can fly at altitudes of up to 22,000 ft (6,700 m) and it’s built to transport a variety of packages to even the most remote locations.
