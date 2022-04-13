New Cargo eVTOL Concept From CycloTech and Yamato Boasts Unique Design and Features

More on this:

1 Volansi's New Modular Drone Is Built to Go the Distance, Can Fly for Eight Hours at 70 MPH

2 Radical Long-Range Cargo Drone Takes to the Sky, Can Recharge Its Batteries in Flight

3 Natilus Drone Claims It Can Cut Air Freight Costs by 50 Percent, Features a Large Payload

4 Hybrid-Electric Chaparral VTOL Can Carry 500 Lb for 300 Miles in Its Boat-Like Cargo Pod

5 A Different Kind of VTOL Nails Its First Test Flight, Uses a New Type of Thrust System