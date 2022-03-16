Cargo Drone Developer Dronamics Adds Two More Locations to Its European Droneport Network

Bulgarian drone manufacturer Dronamics set its mind on democratizing airfreight and got off to a good start back in December when it unveiled its Black Swan, a small, unmanned cargo airplane with a big payload capacity. Now the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) developer proudly announces two new partnerships meant to help it expand its European delivery network.
Its two new partners are Mannheim City Airport in Germany and the UAS Denmark Test Center hosted at Odense’s Hans Christian Andersen Airport. The former is located between Frankfurt and Stuttgart, in the heart of the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region, representing an important aviation infrastructure in the area. The former is one of the most renowned centers in Northern Europe for the test and development of drone technologies.
Back partners have agreed to host Dronamics’ Black Swan drones, facilitating same-day delivery services and providing access to more than six million people located within a one-hour drive of these airports. While the Mannheim airport serves as the fifth droneport location in Germany, the UAS Denmark Test Center is Dronamics’ very first partner in Denmark.
With these new collaborations, Dronamics has now expanded its droneport network to 42 locations in 14 European countries. The Bulgarian company aims to eventually create a global network of droneports, along with a ground control station that can guide all the cargo drones.
Dronamics’ Black Swan cargo drone has a wingspan of 52 ft (16 m) and can carry a payload of up to 770 lb (350 kg) over a distance of 1,553 miles (2,500 km). The aircraft can land on short and unpaved runways that are just 1,312 ft (400 m) long and can fly at altitudes of up to 22,000 ft (6,700 m). It can reach a top speed of 125 mph (200 kph).
The Bulgarian drone developer has scheduled the first commercial flights of the Black Swan for this year, between Malta and Italy.
