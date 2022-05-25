Large, Civilian Drone Takes Off for the First Time From an International Airport in Alaska

A historic flight took place recently in Alaska, marking the first civilian large drone operation from an international airport in the state.
The achievement belongs to the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), which sent its Sentry aircraft flying in a designated pattern used for departures, arrivals, and runway approach practice.
The goal of the test was to demonstrate the huge potential of drones in environments like Alaska and it represented an important step in developing the drone economy in the area. Using cargo drones for transportation in Alaska would lead to improved freight and mail transport, especially in rural locations. Moreover, drones could also prove to be of great help during disasters and emergencies, for surveilling a wildfire, dropping emergency supplies during a search and rescue, and more.
Operated remotely by the UAF through its Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration (ACUASI), the light-gray Sentry drone was given the same treatment as any other aircraft, with the flying machine carrying a transponder that allows air traffic controllers to know both its location and the altitude at which it was flying. Sentry’s operating crew consisted of rated aviators who kept constant and close communication with the Fairbank airport’s controllers just like any other aviation pilot.
The drone has a wingspan of approximately 13 ft (around 4 meters) and an empty weight of 280 pounds (127 kg). The Sentry aircraft is not the only one owned and operated by the ACUASI. It has a variety of other UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) that range from small racing drones used for scientific purposes to larger, 300 lb (136 kg) ones. The ACUASI works with state and federal authorities to integrate unmanned aircraft systems into the national space, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks is one of the seven FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)-approved test sites in the country and the only one in Alaska.
