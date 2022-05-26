Kia Stinger Turns Into a Mustang, Goes Over the Curb and Almost Plows Into the Crowd

More on this:

1 Death Knell Will Reportedly Sound for Two More Sedans in the U.S., Including a Sporty One

2 Shelby GT500 Drags BMW M4, Kia Stinger, Audi, Surprise Humiliation Narrowly Averted

3 Tuned Kia Stinger GT AWD Drags Roush Mustang Stage 3, Everyone Gets Shocked

4 You Can Pretty Much Kiss the Stinger Goodbye, Hints Kia Design Boss

5 2022 Kia Stinger Becomes a Scorpion as New U.S. Special Edition Goes for $52,585