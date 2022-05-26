Kia Stinger Turns Into a Mustang, Goes Over the Curb and Almost Plows Into the Crowd

A Kia Stinger was badly bruised during a car gathering in Alberta, Canada, allegedly not long ago, as its overconfident driver was certain that they could powerslide it around a corner and then on a straight.
However, that didn’t go as planned, as instead of gracefully showing its tail-happy skills, the Korean premium compact sports sedan (or liftback, if you will) turned into a Ford Mustang at a hard push of the right pedal.
Having lost the back end, the car then headed straight for the crowd that was standing on the side of the road, climbed over the curb, and then stopped on the grass. Only pure luck, and great reflexes shown by the bystanders who quickly got away, are what stood between them walking away on their own and having ambulances show up to take them to the hospital.
Now, nobody was injured during this incident that could have been easily avoided should the driver have gone easy on the fun pedal, but their ego took a massive blow. On top of that, it is likely that the orange Kia Stinger in question is going to need a mechanical inspection and maybe some work, as it did end up hugging the curb while it was out of control.
As you have probably heard by now, Kia is getting ready to pull the plug on the Stinger in our market. The model is understood to be the first one to go, followed a few years later by the K5, formerly known as the Optima, and its platform-sharing sibling, the Hyundai Sonata. The report comes as a surprise, as the Stinger has been around since the 2018 model year, and even if it hasn’t broken any sales records, it did prove that the company can make sporty models too, in addition to the usual vehicles that they’re known for.
