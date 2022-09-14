Dronamics Chooses Cotesa as Its Drone Manufacturing Partner in Europe

Cargo drone developer, Dronamics, is constantly working on ramping up production of its Black Swan cargo UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). The company recently announced a new partnership with Cotesa, with the latter agreeing to manufacture its long-range drones in Europe.
The last time we heard about Dronamics was back in July when the Bulgarian drone developer teamed up with Australian company Quickstep to accelerate the production of its Black Swan cargo drone. Quickstep promised to bring to the table its manufacturing and engineering expertise to help produce the aircraft in its Australian facilities.
Now Dronamics is back with another partnership, this time with Cotesa, which specializes in making high-quality composite fiber components for both the automotive and aerospace industries. Cotesa will act as a Dronamics manufacturing partner in Europe and will produce the Black Swan cargo drone at its facility in Germany.
The new collaboration will support the start of Dronamics’ commercial operations, which are scheduled to begin next year, with the Bulgarian company boasting of being the first one to obtain a European drone airline license. Dronamics plans to use its drones for same-day deliveries, not just in Europe, but eventually, throughout the globe.
Its LUC (Light UAS Certificate) was issued back in May and is recognized in all the EU member states, allowing Dronamics to run commercial, BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) flights all across Europe.
The Black Swan is Dronamics’ pride and joy, touted as the most fuel-efficient cargo airplane ever built. Unveiled in December 2021, the UAV has a wingspan of 52 ft (16 m) and can fly at altitudes of 22,000 ft (6,700 m). It can carry a variety of items and boasts an impressive payload capacity of 770 lb (350 kg). The Black Swan claims to offer ranges of over 1,550 miles (2,500 km) at 50 percent of the cost of other airplanes.
