Dronamics To Produce Its Fuel-Efficient Black Swan Cargo Drone in Australia

Dronamics’ cargo drone, Black Swan, is definitely a jaw-dropper, boasting an insane cargo capacity. It is why everyone is impatiently waiting to see it in the sky as soon as possible. And thanks to the Bulgarian developer’s latest strategic partnership, that day could come sooner than expected.
Dronamics is a Bulgaria-based drone developer that first got everyone's attention back in winter when it unveiled its Black Swan cargo drone, advertised as the “world’s most fuel-efficient, unmanned cargo airplane”. The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) says it can carry an insane payload of up to 770 lb (350 kg) over a distance of 1,553 miles (2,500 km). Not just that, but it boasts of doing it for a cost that’s 50 percent lower than with conventional airplanes. In fact, the company says the whole system costs less than a sports car.
The cargo drone has a wingspan of 52 ft (16 m), can fly at altitudes of up to 22,000 ft (6.700 m), and can hit a top speed of 125 mph (200 kph).
What Dronamics is aiming for with its small but capable cargo drone is to “democratize airfreight and lower the cost of shipping everywhere”. With its capability to land almost anywhere, including short, unpaved runways, the Black Swan can be great for making deliveries in hard-to-reach, remote locations.
Back in May, the Bulgarian drone developer reached an important milestone, becoming the first drone cargo airline in Europe to obtain its airline license. The LUC (Light UAS Operator Certificate) it got is recognized in all EU member states and allows Dronamics to start running the first commercial flights with its highly acclaimed Black Swan.
The company is now focusing on launching commercial operations in Europe by the end of this year and the recently announced partnership with Australian company Quickstep will help it speed up that process. Quickstep is an advanced composite solutions provider to the aerospace, defense, and commercial sectors, and has agreed to help Dronamics accelerate the production of the Black Swan cargo drones.
Quickstep promises to provide its engineering and manufacturing expertise in delivering a large sophisticated cargo drone, as explained by Mark Burgess, Quickstep CEO. The manufacturing will take place in Quickstep’s Australian facilities.
Dronamics plans to roll out the first units of its cargo drone in 2023 and produce hundreds of more Black Swans annually in the next four years.
