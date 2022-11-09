Dronamics Wants to Integrate Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Technology Into Its Black Swan Cargo Drone

After being awarded the CarbonNeutral certification back in spring, attesting that the company achieved carbon neutrality in accordance with the global standard, cargo drone developer Dronamics is now teaming up with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS). The partnership’s goal is to integrate hydrogen fuel-cell technology into the Black Swan UAV.
For those unfamiliar with Dronamics, the company created a buzz last December when it introduced the world to its Black Swan drone, a cargo airplane capable of transporting 770 lb (350 kg) on distances of over 1,500 miles (2,414 km).
The aircraft already boasts of being clean, sustainable, and energy-efficient, with its engine running on biofuels and synthetic fuels that generate significant carbon emission savings compared to other means of transportation. It also claims it can operate at costs that are over 50 percent lower. Now, through their new collaboration, Dronamics and CAeS want to take things even further, with the latter being a renowned developer of zero-emissions solutions for the aerospace industry.
The two companies plan to work together to integrate hydrogen fuel-cell technology into Dronamics’ long-range, cargo drone, thus opening the possibility of zero-emissions aviation. At the same time, they want to bring to market a sustainable and viable solution for cargo delivery services. Commenting on the new partnership, Konstantin Rangelov, Dronamics co-founder and CTO, stated that the two companies aim to bring clean aviation technology to more communities and businesses in all corners of the planet, and more quickly.
Back in May, Dronamics became the first drone cargo airline in Europe to obtain its airline license, or, in more formal terms, EU’s Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC). The certificate allows the company to run BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) flights using its Black Swan, in any EU member state.
The Dronamics-developed Black Swan cargo drone has a wingspan of 52 ft (16 m), can fly at speeds of up to 125 mph (200 kph), and at altitudes of 22,000 ft (6,700 m). It can deliver packages to the most remote locations and is capable of landing on short (1,312 ft/400 m) and unpaved runways.
