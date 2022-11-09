The Volvo EX90 Doubles as an Intelligent Energy Management System for Your Home

When Volvo tells you that the new EX90 is “more than just a car,” you might think this is just marketing. Nevertheless, the new EX90 has been developed to act as an energy management system for your house, optimizing how you consume (and pay for) energy.
The Volvo EX90 is a powerhouse of safety and intelligent features, and its electric powertrain should prove equally competent. But there are more things that the new Volvo flagship brings to the table that will change the way we relate to our vehicles in the future. Its premium infotainment and connectivity systems are there for more than just navigation and impressing friends. They also double as a connection between your car and your house.
Using the Volvo Cars smartphone app, you can control the car’s functions from the comfort of your home. It works in both directions, so the app is also a smart home gateway to control the energy flows in and around your house. Volvo’s home energy management features baked into the EX90, as well as the bi-directional wall box and the energy management system, will be available in selected markets in the US, EU, and China.
The system, installed by Volvo experts even before the EX90 is delivered, monitors and optimizes a household’s energy consumption. The smart charging features ensure you will charge the car at the best available time from a sustainability and family economy perspective. The energy stored in the car’s battery can be used later during peak times when prices are higher and the energy mix is less sustainable.
The best use-case scenario is to store energy in the EX90’s battery from the solar panels during the day and use it to power your home at night or when the solar system is idling. But there are other ideas, including using your car as an energy source during an outage. Volvo EX90 owners would also be able to sell the energy back into the grid as part of a virtual power plant. This is a feature that Tesla has already demonstrated with its Powerwall system.
