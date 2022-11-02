Volvo Sheds More Light Onto the Upcoming EX90, It Has the Aerodynamics of a Sportscar

Volvo continues the string of teasers of the upcoming EX90 flagship by revealing some exterior design details. Volvo’s design team has made efforts to make the EX90 as aerodynamic as possible, and the result is truly impressive.
Scandinavian design has distinguished itself as an epitome of simplicity. Nothing is there just for the aesthetics, and function dictates the form. The future Volvo flagship SUV is no exception, and the latest design teasers reveal how Volvo’s designers went above and beyond to make the electric SUV as elegant as it is efficient.
One aspect that emphasizes this is how the LiDAR sensors were integrated into the roofline. The pesky sensing system that Tesla refuses to use can detect pedestrians up to 250 meters away thanks to a pulsed laser that precisely measures ranges. Unlike Tesla, Volvo puts its bets on LiDAR as one of its safety cornerstones. As a side effect, the sensors are cumbersome, and most carmakers integrate them into the front grille. Volvo went for a different approach.
“It’s the car’s eyes, and while you could have them around the grille area – which would be equivalent to having eyes on your knees – it makes much more sense to have them as high as possible on your head so you can see as much as possible,” says T. Jon Mayer, Volvo’s head of exterior design. “That is why, together with our engineers, we decided to integrate it in the roofline to maximize its effectiveness.”
Maximizing efficiency dictates much of an electric car’s design, and the Volvo EX90 is no exception. Cutting drag and wind resistance was Volvo designers’ main task. That’s why the EX90 was designed with a sleek, rounded front, as well as flush glazing and door handles for uninterrupted airflow toward the rear. Thanks to these exterior design choices, the Volvo EX90 achieves a drag coefficient of 0.29. If you were wondering, it’s the same figure as the Chevy Corvette C8, so it’s ground-breaking for a large, seven-seater SUV.
We’re only one week away from the reveal of the Volvo EX90 flagship, but we know Volvo still has a few surprises to reveal until that day. Stay tuned for more information about the electric SUV replacing the XC90 as the flagship in Volvo’s lineup.
One aspect that emphasizes this is how the LiDAR sensors were integrated into the roofline. The pesky sensing system that Tesla refuses to use can detect pedestrians up to 250 meters away thanks to a pulsed laser that precisely measures ranges. Unlike Tesla, Volvo puts its bets on LiDAR as one of its safety cornerstones. As a side effect, the sensors are cumbersome, and most carmakers integrate them into the front grille. Volvo went for a different approach.
“It’s the car’s eyes, and while you could have them around the grille area – which would be equivalent to having eyes on your knees – it makes much more sense to have them as high as possible on your head so you can see as much as possible,” says T. Jon Mayer, Volvo’s head of exterior design. “That is why, together with our engineers, we decided to integrate it in the roofline to maximize its effectiveness.”
Maximizing efficiency dictates much of an electric car’s design, and the Volvo EX90 is no exception. Cutting drag and wind resistance was Volvo designers’ main task. That’s why the EX90 was designed with a sleek, rounded front, as well as flush glazing and door handles for uninterrupted airflow toward the rear. Thanks to these exterior design choices, the Volvo EX90 achieves a drag coefficient of 0.29. If you were wondering, it’s the same figure as the Chevy Corvette C8, so it’s ground-breaking for a large, seven-seater SUV.
We’re only one week away from the reveal of the Volvo EX90 flagship, but we know Volvo still has a few surprises to reveal until that day. Stay tuned for more information about the electric SUV replacing the XC90 as the flagship in Volvo’s lineup.