Volvo Teases All-New EX90’s Premium Interior, Moves Past Old-Fashioned Automotive Luxury

Volvo’s upcoming flagship SUV, the EX90, will take over for the XC90 while also being a lot friendlier to the environment. In terms of styling, we’re not exactly sure what this new SUV is going to look like, nor do we know much about its interior design. Thankfully, Volvo are willing to help us out with that latter part.
Without giving too much away, the carmaker suggests that the EX90 features a modern cabin, which also happens to be “firmly rooted in the essential qualities of Scandinavian design,” meaning simplicity, well-being and an appreciation for natural resources.
Furthermore, their press release reads “for us, bling isn’t best. And the smell of new animal leather is no longer the only indication of a rich interior.”
“We’ve chosen materials based on our values,” said the company’s senior designer, Cecilia Stark. “These choices leave behind old-fashioned automotive luxury and express our Scandinavian foundations. With the Volvo EX90 we take customer well-being as a design starting point.”
One material you’ll find inside the EX90 is dubbed Nordico, created from textiles made from recycled materials (like PET bottles). Meanwhile, the wood panels inside are FSC-certified, back-lit with warm light that creates a Scandinavian living room atmosphere. It should be quite relaxing by the sound of it.
Other highlights include the option of a wool blend seat finishing, additional recycled plastics and bio-based materials, plus regenerated polyamide for the carpets.
Buyers will be able to choose between seven different “rooms” when configuring their EX90, with each theme being inspired by aspects of the Scandinavian lifestyle.
“The interior design and composition of the Volvo EX90 continues decades of iteration and innovation,” added Stark. “We see interior composition as a learning process that will continue over time based on your feedback, in-house innovation and new responsible sourcing opportunities.”
Volvo will unveil the all-electric EX90 SUV on November 9.
Volvo will unveil the all-electric EX90 SUV on November 9.