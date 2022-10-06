Volvo Says the EX90 Will Offer Bidirectional Charging

Volvo is taking all precautions to prevent people from calling the future EX90 a revised and electric XC90. Its leaked patent images, the sillouette Volvo recently presented, and how different they are from the Embla's images we've seen so far show the new EV is an XC90 derivative that will live with the company's new flagship. For the EX90 to remain attractive, the Swedish brand is giving it capabilities no other Volvo so far has presented. One of them is bidirectional charging, which you are more used to reading about as vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G). The EX90 will offer both.

