Volvo EX90 Will Feature Smart Screens, New UX, to Prevent Distractions

Volvo's upcoming all-electric flagship, the EX90, will come with a new user interface. The latter is set to have a brand-new design behind it that allows the driver to be informed without facing an overflow of information. Moreover, the vehicle will be prepared to make the smoothest possible handover between assisted driving and automated driving, when the latter becomes available.
To explain their brilliant idea, the folks at Volvo have made a video, as well as presented a few additional images of the upcoming model. As you can see, the dashboard in the photo gallery is just a mock-up with key functions made available, but it will not be the final form of the dash, so do not get too excited just yet.
As you can see, there are two screens inside the EX90, and one sits behind the steering wheel. The latter will be used for displaying driving information, and it will change its look by adding or subtracting things to underline essential information as it becomes important. For example, during assisted driving, the vehicle will show the driver what its sensors are seeing.
It is fair to note that Tesla already does this similarly with its sensors, and the idea is that you have a better understanding of what your vehicle “sees,” as well as what it does not “see,' and the latter part will be a job for the company's engineers to sort out.
Even when most day-to-day, as well as some exceptional objects, are recorded into the memory of the system, there will be occasional sightings that the computers were not capable of understanding.
The latter part is risky for human drivers as well, as some become distracted by the objects and cause an accident, while others manage to focus on the road even when facing things that would surprise most people.
Regarding the second screen, which is the multimedia unit interface, it will come with an intelligent assistant that will change a designated area in the lower part of the screen in a contextual manner. If you are on a phone call, that call will not occupy your entire screen, but just the designated area, and the usual controls available in a call will also be present there.
If you ask us, the new design looks rather “clean" from a styling perspective, and we cannot wait to drive the EX90 to see if it will live up to these promises.
