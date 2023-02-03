Caddy Series 62 Gets Scared After Morphing Into a Ford-Powered Targa Top Dually

Some time ago, automakers – even luxury brands – were not that preoccupied with fancy names and instead wanted to deliver high-quality automobiles. Now the situation is pretty much reversed, right?
Back in the day, let us say between 1940 and 1964, a Cadillac did not need a ritzy nameplate to attract attention to itself. Instead, it was the catalyst for iconic monikers after first establishing a solid base of premium operations. Such was the case with the Cadillac Series 40-62, devised as a complement to the base Series 61 and later renamed into the Series 6200.
Sure, it also had other variations of the moniker, aka ‘Sixty-Two’ or ‘Series Sixty-Two,’ but more importantly, it was the family of models used to introduce the Cadillac Coupe de Ville and the Cadillac Eldorado that were initially just special appearance packages before getting their distinct production models. And, as a further reminder, the Caddy Series 62 lived a fruitful life over no less than seven generations.
Naturally, the full-size luxury car has a nice fan base. Oh well, maybe it also has a naughty string of enthusiasts – at least across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the parallel universe of CGI cars, here is also Dom Host, the virtual artist slash do-it-yourself Hot/Rat Rod tinkerer better known as altered_intent on social media, who is back in the virtual garage with this old Caddy. And he is not going to make traditionalists happy. Quite on the contrary!
This is because after stuff like a ‘Gojira’ R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R that felt like the JDM version of Mad Max’s ride or a ‘Relentless’ Chevy Camaro that looked like a wild, surreal project but will actually turn real for SEMA 2023, now he is also bringing to our attention a Caddy Series 62 ‘Targa Top Dually’ called ‘Misery.’ Not for those with an open mind but rather for those who think Caddys are only good for restoration and nothing else, probably.
The latter lot will certainly run amok crying their outrage at the sight of a copiously slammed and thoroughly widebody concept rocking a Targa Top roof (or a lack of there it), a dually rear end, a full tube chassis, plus an ‘abominable’ Ford modular race engine V8 swap! Unfortunately, for now, there are just three POVs of this black-and-white CGI prototype (which only has a bit of Goodyear Eagle yellow on the tire sides) and so, we cannot be sure what the rear looks like.
Well, at least the author promised more images are coming, and I will be sure to keep an eye on them for a subsequent update. In the meantime, has anyone noticed even the vehicle fears this complete and utterly bonkers transformation?
