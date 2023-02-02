Is the CGI Return of the Ford Thunderbird as Scary as an M3/M4-Based Z4 Conversion?

Nameplate revivals are nothing new across the commercial world. And that is also valid for the automotive industry – both in the real world as well as the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
Because it serves our purpose today, let us first start with the Blue Oval company. America’s second-largest automaker has a splendid example to share with its rivals – the best-selling, electrified Maverick unibody compact truck. Remember, this moniker was first used for a compact car sold at home in North America, but also in Brazil during the 1970s.
It was then offered to the rebadged Nissan Patrol (Y60) sold by Ford Australia between 1988 and 1994, to the rebadged Nissan Terrano II built in Spain and marketed by Ford of Europe from 1993 to 1999, plus the Old Continent and China versions of the Ford Escape compact crossover SUV during the early 2000s. So, it was quite a tumultuous ride, wasn’t it?
Well, speaking of turmoil – both internal and external – here is also a nameplate revival from across the vast expanses of the alternate universes run by digital car content creators. Over there, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, continues his thunderous (commissioned) dream ride periplus alongside HotCars with a new take on the iconic Ford Thunderbird. Yes, the one and only T-Bird personal luxury car produced by Ford for model years 1955 to 1997 and from 2002 until 2005 across no less than eleven generations.
Remembered mostly as a convertible, the Thunderbird had a variety of body styles – from two to six-passenger convertible, coupe, and hardtop configurations – and always a bit of a quirkier sense of style. However, all of its distinctive traits are taken beyond extremes for this series of digital recreations. It is certainly not going to be everyone’s cup of tea if our two cents are allowed on the matter. But it might not be as scary as the other crazy project we have recently seen dwelling across the ‘imagination land’ of cars.
Designed by Kasim Tlibekua, the virtual artist better known as tlibekua on social media, the second video feature embedded below depicts a G29 BMW Z4 roadster conversion. Alas, it is the wrong kind of mutation, since it adopts the double-coffin grille looks of the G80/81 BMW M3 sedan and Touring, plus the G82/83 BMW M4 coupe and convertible, respectively.
And seeing all that, some people might not even care this is a full-blown transformation involving the shady ‘ZM4’ sporting a thoroughly stanced ride height, fresh aftermarket wheels in contrasting black attire, an extra widebody aerodynamic kit, as well as a massive wing that would make even a Time Attack fan blush with joy. So, maybe it is drift-cool, after all?
