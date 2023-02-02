Fictional 2024 Toyota Grand Sequoia Morphs Into a Full-Size XXL 8-Seater SUV

The Japanese automaker may not have the latest and (arguably) greatest J300 Land Cruiser on sale in the United States, but it certainly does not lack both CUV and SUV alternatives.
From the smallest 2022 C-HR or 2023 Corolla Cross to the best-selling RAV4 and from the big Highlander CUV or Sequoia SUV to the electric bZ4X or off-road-loving 4Runner, fans of Toyota vehicles can surely find the right fit for them. And if they do not, no worries, the company is coming up with many more high-riding novelties.
There is the electrified 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, and the company will also oppose Honda’s TrailSport adventure series with its upcoming Trailhunter ideas. But wait, as more are coming, including a long-wheelbase ‘Grand’ version of the Highlander that will be paired with the first-ever Lexus TX on the same TNGA-K platform. And these family-oriented, three-row eight-seater CUVs will be nothing short of humongous, for sure.
But what if you want the same kind of interior space and the traditional full-size SUV capabilities that enable all sorts of overlanding road-trip adventures? Much like a Chevy Suburban or GMC Yukon XL and Ford Expedition Max, but with a Toyota badge, as it turns out. Well, that may never be possible in the real world, but also never tempt the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, or they will consider this a proper dare. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a decidedly cool example.
So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have quickly imagined the CGI looks of the unannounced Toyota Grand Sequoia long-wheelbase three-row eight-seater body-on-frame SUV. The gist is simple: if Toyota wants a regular crossover to feature so much interior space, why not also an extended-wheelbase SUV with a full-size third row that is capable of many adventurous feats and has an ‘i-Force Max’ hybrid twin-turbo 3.4-liter assembly under the hood, which is good for 437 electrified ponies?
And just in case you want something ritzier, their YouTube channel satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior has another quick look at the design of the upcoming, premium Lexus TX crossover SUV. Of course, it comes complete with additional POVs of the cockpit and a string of unofficial colors to lend some CGI choice. So, which one would you choose, and why?
If you want my two digital cents on the matter, all three (Grand Highlander, Lexus TX, and Grand Sequoia) look thoroughly exaggerated. But, at the end of the day, I would go with the hypothetical Grand Sequoia because the Tundra sibling has that undefeatable Toyota feeling that used to be a traditional Land Cruiser statement!
