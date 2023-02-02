More Compact Next-Gen Fox Body Ford Mustang Is a Bogus Shelby, Unfortunately

Iconic, legendary, a brighter star among other members of the automotive galaxy – are there even enough words to describe the ubiquitous Ford Mustang pony/muscle car?
Presented to the public in the spring of 1964, the all-new Mustang nameplate soon became the most successful Blue Oval introduction since the Ford Model A, and even if it was a few days late to the party compared to the Plymouth Barracuda, it sure went down in automotive history as the definitive pony car trendsetter. Now, almost ready to begin the seventh-generation journey, the ‘Stang is certainly one of those better examples of how to create a successful American dream.
Naturally, with six generations already under its belt, everyone has favorites among the sometimes vastly different Ford Mustang iterations. Some favor the original above all, others have a (mostly hidden) soft spot for the unimpressive follow-up that should still be credited for ensuring its survival during hard times (the Malaise era). A lot of folks love to have a big crush or hate relationship with the long-running Fox Body third generations.
Others can only think of the modern age, which is divided among the New Edge styling of the facelifted fourth generation, the retro looks of the fifth iteration, and the sports-car template brought to life by the current Ford Mustang that is still on sale for a little while before the S650 take over in an ICE storm of the EcoBoost, Coyote V8, and Dark Horse variety. But has anyone noticed how every new-age iteration has grown in size?
Sure, it is not as humongous-looking as a Dodge Challenger, for example, but some may still be reminiscing about the good-old compact times of the Fox Body. Just in case that also happens across the vastness of the imagination realm’s expanse, here is yet another virtual automotive artist trying his best to revive the smaller yet equally feisty spirit of the third-generation Ford Mustang.
So, here is Mridul Basist, the 23-year-old auto concept, and design freelancer better known as bimbledesigns on social media, who continues his commissioned CGI periplus alongside TopSpeed with something that is not high-riding like a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept-inspired Magnum EV crossover SUV, a traditional sedan redesign of the Mercedes EQS, or a revived Toyota MR2. Instead, we are dealing here with how “a possible new generation of Fox Body Mustang might look like with modern styling, technology, and powertrains.”
Even better, there is also a feisty catch – and we do not mean just the catchy green paint (with a contrasting black stripe). Instead, the imagined commission of a reinvented compact Fox Body Mustang is also a statement of Shelby fan desires. Again, of the ICE variety, just like the real S650 counterpart – so that makes it entirely susceptible to fans calling it a “green Hulk beast!”
Naturally, with six generations already under its belt, everyone has favorites among the sometimes vastly different Ford Mustang iterations. Some favor the original above all, others have a (mostly hidden) soft spot for the unimpressive follow-up that should still be credited for ensuring its survival during hard times (the Malaise era). A lot of folks love to have a big crush or hate relationship with the long-running Fox Body third generations.
Others can only think of the modern age, which is divided among the New Edge styling of the facelifted fourth generation, the retro looks of the fifth iteration, and the sports-car template brought to life by the current Ford Mustang that is still on sale for a little while before the S650 take over in an ICE storm of the EcoBoost, Coyote V8, and Dark Horse variety. But has anyone noticed how every new-age iteration has grown in size?
Sure, it is not as humongous-looking as a Dodge Challenger, for example, but some may still be reminiscing about the good-old compact times of the Fox Body. Just in case that also happens across the vastness of the imagination realm’s expanse, here is yet another virtual automotive artist trying his best to revive the smaller yet equally feisty spirit of the third-generation Ford Mustang.
So, here is Mridul Basist, the 23-year-old auto concept, and design freelancer better known as bimbledesigns on social media, who continues his commissioned CGI periplus alongside TopSpeed with something that is not high-riding like a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept-inspired Magnum EV crossover SUV, a traditional sedan redesign of the Mercedes EQS, or a revived Toyota MR2. Instead, we are dealing here with how “a possible new generation of Fox Body Mustang might look like with modern styling, technology, and powertrains.”
Even better, there is also a feisty catch – and we do not mean just the catchy green paint (with a contrasting black stripe). Instead, the imagined commission of a reinvented compact Fox Body Mustang is also a statement of Shelby fan desires. Again, of the ICE variety, just like the real S650 counterpart – so that makes it entirely susceptible to fans calling it a “green Hulk beast!”