Torii-Inspired 2030 Nissan GT-R Goes Hybrid AWD, Albeit Only in Unofficial 3Ds

More on this:

1 Tesla Model Q Hatchback Imagined as Easier Alternative to Model 3/Y City Parking

2 Truculent Lamborghini Flagship Supercar Imagined as the Aventador SVJ's Successor

3 2024 Toyota Tacoma Rendered in Colorful Way, Next-Gen Truck May Go Hybrid

4 Would You Buy an IS Sportwagon if Lexus Made One?

5 Renault Twingo RS Imagined With a Sporty Whiff and Punchy Motor as New Tiny Hot Hatch