Modified Nissan Aryia Goes on 17,000-Mile Pole to Pole Journey, It's for EVs' Sake

Nissan’s Aryia comes with a clever all-wheel-drive system thanks to its dual-motor setup. Called e-4ORCE, this control technology allows the stylish crossover SUV to remain more stable on the road during winter. In combination with independent brake control, this vehicle promises to follow the driver’s instructions while also protecting them from possible mishaps. But this is just our take from the automaker’s marketing brochure. Fortunately, Nissan thought of a great idea to prove the capabilities of its newest EV – a 17,000-mi (27,359-km) trip from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole.

