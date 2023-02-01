Renault Twingo RS Imagined With a Sporty Whiff and Punchy Motor as New Tiny Hot Hatch

The third-gen Renault Twingo has virtually entered the rendering blender, emerging with sportier looks, uprated chassis setup, and a punchier drivetrain, so it deserves the RS suffix.
Signed by automotive.diffusion and shared online a few hours ago, these renderings imagine the Renault Twingo RS as a lone survivor in the tiny hot hatch segment, after the Volkswagen Up! GTI was recently discontinued.
Compared to the real thing, the sporty model has beefier front and rear bumpers, fender flares, and fatter side skirts. The grille was also updated, and it has new front and rear lighting units. The rear bumper is part of the novelties, and it looks more aggressive than before. In certain digital illustrations, the rear spoiler is bigger than the one equipping the Twingo, and the hypothetical model sits on different wheel sets, with red brake calipers visible from behind them.
The current Twingo is only offered with two small gasoline engines, an 0.9-liter turbo and a 1.0-liter unit, both of them with three cylinders. In the range-topping form, the three-pot develops 109 ps (107 hp/80 kW) and 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque, allowing the city car to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds, and 182 kph (113 mph) top speed. However, in order for the Twingo RS to further stand out, it would need a punchier mill, alongside the usual chassis upgrades that would make the ride stiffer, thus improving cornering at relatively high speeds.
Can you think of any good contenders that should make their way under the hood of the city car hot hatch? Before you do so, we will remind you that such a model has zero chances of getting the green light for production. First of all, it would have to be based on the third-gen Twingo, which has been around since 2014, and it won’t be replaced after Renault decides to pull the plug on it. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean that they will abandon the A segment, as that role will be continued by the ‘5’ EV, which brings back the iconic nameplate with an electric twist for the new era.
Second, the RS family, which was renamed Alpine in 2021, is being sent off with a limited edition version of the Megane. Dubbed the Megane RS Ultime, it debuted last month, and its production will be limited to 1,976 units, a nod to the founding year of Renault Sport. The model features some exclusive touches inside and out, wider front and rear fenders, Titanium Black Alcantara upholstery, and the usual amount of gear. Powering it is the same engine as the one used in the Megane RS Trophy, namely the 300 ps (296 hp/221 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque 1.8-liter four-banger, mated to an EDC and front-wheel drive.
Compared to the real thing, the sporty model has beefier front and rear bumpers, fender flares, and fatter side skirts. The grille was also updated, and it has new front and rear lighting units. The rear bumper is part of the novelties, and it looks more aggressive than before. In certain digital illustrations, the rear spoiler is bigger than the one equipping the Twingo, and the hypothetical model sits on different wheel sets, with red brake calipers visible from behind them.
The current Twingo is only offered with two small gasoline engines, an 0.9-liter turbo and a 1.0-liter unit, both of them with three cylinders. In the range-topping form, the three-pot develops 109 ps (107 hp/80 kW) and 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque, allowing the city car to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds, and 182 kph (113 mph) top speed. However, in order for the Twingo RS to further stand out, it would need a punchier mill, alongside the usual chassis upgrades that would make the ride stiffer, thus improving cornering at relatively high speeds.
Can you think of any good contenders that should make their way under the hood of the city car hot hatch? Before you do so, we will remind you that such a model has zero chances of getting the green light for production. First of all, it would have to be based on the third-gen Twingo, which has been around since 2014, and it won’t be replaced after Renault decides to pull the plug on it. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean that they will abandon the A segment, as that role will be continued by the ‘5’ EV, which brings back the iconic nameplate with an electric twist for the new era.
Second, the RS family, which was renamed Alpine in 2021, is being sent off with a limited edition version of the Megane. Dubbed the Megane RS Ultime, it debuted last month, and its production will be limited to 1,976 units, a nod to the founding year of Renault Sport. The model features some exclusive touches inside and out, wider front and rear fenders, Titanium Black Alcantara upholstery, and the usual amount of gear. Powering it is the same engine as the one used in the Megane RS Trophy, namely the 300 ps (296 hp/221 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque 1.8-liter four-banger, mated to an EDC and front-wheel drive.