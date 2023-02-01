The Last Boeing 747 Ever Made Is a 747-8 Freighter Model, John Travolta Attends Delivery

Aviation nuts know this plane as the Queen of the Skies, but the world at large has come to be familiar with it as the Boeing 747. It’s a wide-body flying machine with twin aisles (the first to use such a design) that has dominated at least parts of the skies for almost 60 years. And it’ll probably continue to do so for a few more, even if the last of its kind was just delivered to its largest operator.

