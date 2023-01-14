The New LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft Will Pave the Way to Engineering for Your Kids

You can find anything you want that is made of LEGO bricks. Flowers, trains, houses, you name it and it’s there. One of the less-known sides of LEGO is called Technic.
LEGO Technic uses different pieces from the bricks we usually think of when we hear about LEGO. The LEGO sets in this category are normally designed for adults since the pieces are mostly small and tedious for kids.
Even so, you can still find amazing builds for kids that are over a certain age. Most of these sets are collectibles, with some even having thousands of pieces.
The new set is a Firefighter Aircraft and can be considered a large build since it comes with 1,134 pieces. Besides building it, there are a few features that allow kids and even adults to have a nice time playing with the plane.
As the LEGO website states, this build introduces the young generation to the world of engineering. By building it, kids not only spend their time playing with a toy but also learn about how these airplanes function.
The plane has lots of moving pieces, and that includes the landing gear, spinning propellors, and tail flaps. Unfortunately, the propellors will not make the plane fly just like the real one, but it is a nice addition.
If a LEGO set moves, it means that there are a few wheels that are connected to those moving pieces. Kids can learn a lot by building and understanding how those pieces move and perhaps opening new horizons for future engineers.
To make it more immersive and give the kids the feeling of actually fighting a real fire, a hatch that opens underneath the aircraft was added. In that hatch, a few “water-like” bricks can be added. The hatch can be opened by a lever on the right side of the plane.
The firefighter aircraft also has a hefty size. It measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 23 in. (59 cm) long, and 23.5 in. (60 cm) wide. Since this is a large model, all the details can be clearly seen and adjusted.
The colors of this aircraft are similar to De Havilland DHC-515 Firefighting Aircraft, which was announced in April 2022. The kids can easily follow the building instructions by using either the instructions book that it comes with or the LEGO app with 3D models.
This set will be released on March 1, 2023, and can be bought from the official LEGO website at the price of $99.99 (€99.99/£94.99). The aircraft can also be combined with the previously released Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter, which is also motorized.
As usual, you cannot pre-order LEGO sets, so you would have to wait until March to be able to own this aircraft.
However, it will be released a few months ahead of Children’s Day, allowing parents enough time to decide whether this would be a suitable gift for their children.
Even so, you can still find amazing builds for kids that are over a certain age. Most of these sets are collectibles, with some even having thousands of pieces.
The new set is a Firefighter Aircraft and can be considered a large build since it comes with 1,134 pieces. Besides building it, there are a few features that allow kids and even adults to have a nice time playing with the plane.
As the LEGO website states, this build introduces the young generation to the world of engineering. By building it, kids not only spend their time playing with a toy but also learn about how these airplanes function.
The plane has lots of moving pieces, and that includes the landing gear, spinning propellors, and tail flaps. Unfortunately, the propellors will not make the plane fly just like the real one, but it is a nice addition.
If a LEGO set moves, it means that there are a few wheels that are connected to those moving pieces. Kids can learn a lot by building and understanding how those pieces move and perhaps opening new horizons for future engineers.
To make it more immersive and give the kids the feeling of actually fighting a real fire, a hatch that opens underneath the aircraft was added. In that hatch, a few “water-like” bricks can be added. The hatch can be opened by a lever on the right side of the plane.
The firefighter aircraft also has a hefty size. It measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 23 in. (59 cm) long, and 23.5 in. (60 cm) wide. Since this is a large model, all the details can be clearly seen and adjusted.
The colors of this aircraft are similar to De Havilland DHC-515 Firefighting Aircraft, which was announced in April 2022. The kids can easily follow the building instructions by using either the instructions book that it comes with or the LEGO app with 3D models.
This set will be released on March 1, 2023, and can be bought from the official LEGO website at the price of $99.99 (€99.99/£94.99). The aircraft can also be combined with the previously released Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter, which is also motorized.
As usual, you cannot pre-order LEGO sets, so you would have to wait until March to be able to own this aircraft.
However, it will be released a few months ahead of Children’s Day, allowing parents enough time to decide whether this would be a suitable gift for their children.