Breitling’s New Navitimer Chronograph Is a Tribute to the Legendary Boeing 747

It’s a very special year for Boeing – after more than half a century since the first Boeing 747 flight, the last of the 747 aircraft is getting ready to be delivered to Atlas Air this week. This huge milestone for the Jumbo Jet that wrote history is also being celebrated through the release of a limited-edition luxury timepiece.
Breitling is certainly the watch brand that would be entitled to launch a limited-edition product that’s inspired by the design of the iconic aircraft. Both Breitling and Boeing have extensive histories that have left a mark on commercial aviation. Back in the day, airline captains would sport a Navitimer at their wrist – the chronograph developed by Willy Breitling in the ’50s, which became so popular that it could be considered the “defacto pilot’s watch” in that era.
Decades later, Breitling is introducing the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Boeing 747, in honor of the “Queen of the Skies.” This is the name given to the last Boeing 747 to ever be delivered.
The inspiration is subtly reflected in the design, through features such as the cream dial with black subdials, and the red inner slide-rule scale, with blue accents – all of which resemble the color palette of the original Jumbo Jet. Back in 1952, the first chronograph developed by Willy Breitling also featured a circular slide rule, for flight calculations.
In addition to the Boeing 747-inspired design, the new Navitimer will boast a special inscription engraved on its caseback – “The Original Jumbo Jet.” Plus, it will also bear the inscription “One of 747.” That’s because, fittingly enough, the new series is limited to precisely 747 pieces. What better tribute than that?
The 747 changed the world and has contributed to making commercial aviation what it is today. At the end of the 1960s, this jetliner, which was the first twin-aisle wide body in the world, paved the way for long-distance, mass travel.
After the first flight of a Boeing 747 as a Pan Am passenger jet, in January 1970, thousands of 747s would spread all over the world, in cargo and military configurations as well. However, the Seven-Four will always be remembered as a revolutionary airliner that made long-haul flights accessible to more people than ever before.
The Queen of the Skies will be operated by Atlas Air, a U.S.-based cargo and passenger charter airline that is currently operating the largest fleet of 747 aircraft in North America, therefore it was a fitting home for this special aircraft.
A collectable item not just for aviation enthusiasts, but for anyone who appreciates the incredible history of the Jumbo Jet, this limited-edition Breitling Navitimer is already available, with pricing starting at $9,400.
Decades later, Breitling is introducing the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Boeing 747, in honor of the “Queen of the Skies.” This is the name given to the last Boeing 747 to ever be delivered.
The inspiration is subtly reflected in the design, through features such as the cream dial with black subdials, and the red inner slide-rule scale, with blue accents – all of which resemble the color palette of the original Jumbo Jet. Back in 1952, the first chronograph developed by Willy Breitling also featured a circular slide rule, for flight calculations.
In addition to the Boeing 747-inspired design, the new Navitimer will boast a special inscription engraved on its caseback – “The Original Jumbo Jet.” Plus, it will also bear the inscription “One of 747.” That’s because, fittingly enough, the new series is limited to precisely 747 pieces. What better tribute than that?
The 747 changed the world and has contributed to making commercial aviation what it is today. At the end of the 1960s, this jetliner, which was the first twin-aisle wide body in the world, paved the way for long-distance, mass travel.
After the first flight of a Boeing 747 as a Pan Am passenger jet, in January 1970, thousands of 747s would spread all over the world, in cargo and military configurations as well. However, the Seven-Four will always be remembered as a revolutionary airliner that made long-haul flights accessible to more people than ever before.
The Queen of the Skies will be operated by Atlas Air, a U.S.-based cargo and passenger charter airline that is currently operating the largest fleet of 747 aircraft in North America, therefore it was a fitting home for this special aircraft.
A collectable item not just for aviation enthusiasts, but for anyone who appreciates the incredible history of the Jumbo Jet, this limited-edition Breitling Navitimer is already available, with pricing starting at $9,400.