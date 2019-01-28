Renault Discontinues Twingo From UK Lineup

Introduced in 2014 and refreshed this year, the third generation of the Twingo is losing ground to other A-segment vehicles in the United Kingdom. Poor sales masked as “a simplification of the range” is the reason Renault gives for discontinuing the small hatchback in this part of the world.
Speaking to Autocar.co.uk, Renault confirmed the inevitable development. This move further allows “a greater commercial focus to be placed on the range of all-new models and powertrains coming in 2019 and beyond as outlined in the mid-term business plan.”
Care to guess how many of these babies were sold in 2018? 877 examples of the breed, striking a discordant chord with the 2015 sales volume of 5,555 vehicles. The smart fortwo and forfour aren’t doing great either in the United Kingdom.
Looking at the bigger picture, the A-segment is dwindling with each year that passes in Europe. Even the Volkswagen up! is struggling to remain relevant despite the introduction of the 115-horsepower GTI.
Customers who are in the market for a rear-wheel-drive car in this segment shouldn’t look further than the smart. There’s even an electric option available, although the range limits the vehicle’s usability to the urban jungle.
Turning our attention back to the “all-new models and powertrains” part from a few paragraphs ago, Renault is referring to the all-new Clio (launching on January 29th) and e-Tech. What the French automaker means by e-Tech is the combination of an engine, starter/generator e-motor, and multi-mode transmission. The Clio, Capture, and Megane will receive e-Tech by the end of 2020, translating to hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.
The Twingo III with the mid-cycle refresh? Not much has changed from a technical standpoint apart from the introduction of the SCe 75. The 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine comes standard in the Dacia Sandero, a subcompact hatchback that also happens to be the cheapest new car in the United Kingdom.
A change we’re happy to see if the deletion of the plastic trim on the doors and wheels arches. The chrome strips on the sides and rear bumper, on the other hand, feel like an afterthought.
