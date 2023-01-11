Volkswagen Sounds the Death Knell for the Up! GTI, Tiny Hot Hatch Is Dead for Good

It’s been a sad day for the automotive industry, as we learned about the demise of two models, the McLaren 720S, and the Renault Megane RS, with the latter being celebrated with a limited edition. Now that list has grown to include a third car, the Volkswagen up! GTI.
The information is official, as it was confirmed to Top Gear Netherlands by a spokesperson of the brand’s local branch, who said that production of the tiny hot hatch ended, and the car will not be returning to international markets.
“The up! GTI can indeed no longer be ordered… and will not be returning. Not internationally either,” the spokesperson told the quoted outlet. Thus, you can bring out the tissues if you had a soft spot for the feisty city car, or better yet, buy one while you still can from the remaining dealer lots.
Previewed by a concept in 2016, the Volkswagen up! GTI was unveiled two years later, and in 2020, it received a few minor updates. Compared to the rest of the range, it featured a sportier chassis setup, with firmer suspension. It also had uprated brakes, larger wheels with up to 17 inches in diameter, sportier looks on the outside, GTI logos, and upholstery that was reserved for this version.
More importantly, it was able of completing the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 8.8 seconds, which may not seem like much in today’s car world, but it was enough to make enthusiasts compare it to the original Golf GTI. Flat-out, it could do 196 kph (122 mph), aided by the 115 ps (113 hp / 85 kW) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque developed by the 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine.
But will Volkswagen be left without a tiny hot hatch with the demise of the up! GTI? It sure seems so, as the upcoming ID.1 / ID.2 might not get the GTX configuration at all, which would otherwise give it sporty credentials, next to more aggressive looks.
As a result, the closest thing to the tiny hot hatch that VW Group enthusiasts will be able to get is the Cupra UrbanRebel, a subcompact battery-electric vehicle previewed by an eponymous concept that has no less than 226 ps (223 hp / 166 kW) available via the right pedal. Just like the Born, Volkswagen ID.3, and other EVs made by the Group, it will be underpinned by the MEB architecture, and will launch in 2025, with the production likely taking place at the Martorell facility, in Spain.
So, are you sad to see the VW up! GTI go, and do you feel like they should have sent it off with a limited edition model? Tell us what you think about it in the comments area down below.
