New 2023 Megane RS Ultime Debuts As the Final Renault Sport-Branded Car

It is time for the Renault Megane RS to drive off into the sunset, as the iconic front-wheel drive hot hatch is about to be discontinued, yet not before celebrating it with a new limited edition model that adds the Ultime suffix.
But why is it the final Renault Sport-branded model? For the simple fact that the sub-brand was renamed Alpine in 2021, so the ‘RS’ logo will die off with it.
Set to be shown to the public at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon this Friday (January 13), prior to its launch this spring, the new Renault Megane RS Ultime will be capped at 1,976 units, a nod to the founding year of Renault Sport. All copies will be signed by Laurent Hurgon, the brand’s test driver who was involved in its development, and holds many front-wheel drive lap records with the hot hatch, at the Nurburgring, Spa, and Suzuka.
“Megane RS represents 15 years of my work at Renault Sport. Since the Megane II phase 2, we have constantly improved its dynamic performance in order to remain the leader in front-wheel drive sports cars,” said Hurgon. “The records on the Nurburgring Nordschleife are unforgettable challenges, full of passion, adrenalin, and emotion. And now, Megane RS Ultime… I am particularly proud to sign the version crowning this wonderful saga.”
Some of the highlights of the final Megane RS are the black stripes on the hood, roof (save for cars with the optional sunroof), doors, fenders, and rear bumper, and the ‘1976’ lettering on the right-hand side. The car also features 60 mm (2.4 in) wider front and 45 mm (1.8 in) wider rear fenders, side air vents, shark-fin antenna, spoiler, diffuser, central exhaust tips, and RS Vision headlamps. The window surrounds, door handles, logos, fender caps, diffuser, and chin spoiler have a black look too.
On the inside, the Megane RS Ultime has Recaro bucket seats wrapped in Titanium Black Alcantara upholstery, and embroidered ‘RS’ monogram. Exclusive door sills, and metal plaque next to the gear selector revealing the build number are other highlights. In terms of equipment, you are looking at the 9.3-inch infotainment screen, 10-inch digital instrument cluster, RS on-board telemetry, Bose premium audio, sunroof, and head-up display, with the latter two only available on left-hand drive cars. A host of driving assistance gear is present too.
Power is supplied by the 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine shared with the Megane RS Trophy, rated at 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque. It works in concert with an EDC transmission and Torsen mechanical limited slip differential, and front-wheel drive. The model also has Brembo brakes with red calipers, front axle with independent pivots, lowered Cup chassis, four-wheel steering, and it rides on 19-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S007 semi-slicks developed for the Trophy R.
