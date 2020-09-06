Renault F1 Is Dead From 2021, Long Live The Alpine F1 Team!

2 Alpine A110 Legende Goes GT, Gets Stunning Yellow Paint Just for 2020

What was not signed and sealed until the surprising announcement today was that the beloved



Alongside the name change, the new team will also sport all-new colors from next year, with Renault’s yellow and black being replaced by the French national colors of red, white and blue.



“Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers. By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport. We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity, and audacity,” said Luca De Meo, the CEO of Groupe Renault.



The report comes after last month Renault not only signed the new Concorde agreement but also announced the return of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to the team.



All of Renault F1 Team’s assets will be the same, and even the E-Tech name for the hybrid powertrain will be retained.



Arguably an unknown name globally and especially in Formula 1, Alpine has a long and successful history in other forms of motorsport, but mainly in rallying and endurance racing.



That said, Renault’s debut in F1 back in 1977 was made possible with help from the Alpine and Gordini racing departments.



