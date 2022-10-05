Renault Megane RS Will Retire at the End of 2023, No Successor in Sight

Renault's Megane RS, the last sporty hatchback that is still offered by the French brand, is set to conclude production at the end of next year. While the end has not yet been officially confirmed, the news comes from a Renault official from Australia. It looks like 2023 will be the last year of production for the Megane RS as we know it.
As some of you may be aware, Renault's performance division, called Renault Sport, had been its competition arm for decades, ever since the late 1970s.
In the early 1990s, the French company started making sporty cars with the R.S. name on them, with the Clio and the Megane being the most popular of the range. They quickly gathered a cult following in Europe, but they were popular on other markets as well.
Since the Clio R.S. had already been discontinued after the debut of the fifth-generation Clio, the Megane was the last of the Renault Sport cars that was offered in the range. With the debut of the Megane E-Tech, the company's electric compact hatchback, the French marque has noticed a decline in the popularity of gasoline-engined vehicles.
The Megane RS was already a niche model, since it was a hot hatchback, but the demand for the model is waning in Europe, as Glen Sealy, the general manager of Renault Australia, told Drive. According to the Renault official, the Megane E-Tech will arrive at the end of next year, and the production of the RS will not continue beyond that point.
Only a few Megane RS models are in stock in Australia at the moment, but the Aussies will get more in early 2023. According to the same publication, a customer must wait between three and four months to get the one they ordered. After that point, though, no more units will be manufactured.
According to Renault Australia's general manager, the French make will offer a limited-production final run of the Megane RS, but there is no official information regarding that variant. It should be announced soon, but do not expect too many changes.
